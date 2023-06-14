Entertainment
Entertainment personalities trial: Rotorua jury told of wild affair and frequent drug use
A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner
A woman has described her affair with an entertainment figurehead as wild and naughty, saying he was like a drug and she was his puppet.
The man is on trial in Rotorua High Court and faces 25 charges involving allegations of rape, sexual assault and drug offences.
The charges relate to nine women.
The witness who testified today is one of the women. The defendant is accused of indecently assaulting her twice, raping her twice and supplying her with MDMA and methamphetamine.
The Crown alleges that the defendant used illegal drugs on some of the women before sexually offending them. His case is that he used his position in the entertainment industry to get what he wanted from women, despite being married.
The defense called the case a MeToo festival and said that although the defendant admitted to using drugs and having sex with other women, that was the nature of the industry, and he was popular and did not need to inflict drugs and alcohol on women for sex. .
Certain details of the case and the names of those involved cannot be released as the defendant is granted a temporary name suppression until at least the end of the trial.
On Tuesday, the woman described being scared when the man climbed into her bed on a work trip and how their affair later developed. She told the jury that the man gave her crystal meth quite often, almost every weekend.
At today’s trial, when questioned by defense attorney Ron Mansfield KC, she said she was sure the man had fallen in love with her.
Physically, I was his puppet. Mentally, we connected on a higher level, the woman said.
I was his. I was property. I was not a human.
The woman said the affair was crazy, fun, wild and really naughty.
It was like the medicine he provided.
He also likes drugs. In all honesty, yeah, I wanted to be his girlfriend.
The woman said the man exhibited narcissistic traits.
Power, control, he gets off, she says.
When I talked about God, he made jokes and said, I am God.
Mansfield asked the woman if she and the man had a very passionate relationship where they loved each other.
The woman agreed.
Later, referring to an incident in which he was accused of raping her, the woman said that although the sex with the man was non-consensual, she did not use the word rape.
I didn’t tell anyone that I had been raped. I did not make a statement to say that I was raped.
The woman said she was used to the toxicity of the relationship.
It’s getting your whole world. Everyone around him was a puppet. Everyone has a role to play where they want to go and they have means and ways of getting things done.
The woman said the relationship was toxic to herself, the man, their friends and their families.
He took me 100% away from my husband. [The man] loved that I was a mom. He loves children. But he came before my children, absolutely. That’s the essence of him, the woman told the jury.
It was a deal. It wasn’t a real relationship.
The woman said the man had built an imaginary world.
[In it] he was a… man with a wife and a girlfriend and at the same time he was fucking other girls.
Mansfield asked if she liked the man.
No. I look back on it and was in love with the lifestyle. I was in love with this world he had created, she said.
The woman said she realized she didn’t like the man after years of healing and counselling.
Mansfield questioned the woman about a series of calendar entries, emails and messages that she had allowed police and attorneys to access via her cellphone on Tuesday.
Mansfield read in court from an email the woman sent to the defendant after he allegedly assaulted her, in which she wrote that she had broken off her marriage to pursue a relationship with the man.
I didn’t want to bring up bad times between us. It was a love letter, she said.
I didn’t say I was sexually attracted to him. I am attracted to many people.
The woman said she was attracted to the man’s character and charisma.
No, that means I loved the life we were living. Our relationship was not real. I tried to make it real.
Mansfield asked the woman: Did you feel that when you wrote this?
Yes, said the woman.
The lawyer originally requested the woman’s messages and emails in March.
When Mansfield asked the woman why she only gave her phone to the police and the lawyer yesterday, she replied that she had not opened the letter.
The trial, before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men, is in its fifth week and is expected to last at least six weeks.
Marianne Garcia is a regional reporter for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times.
