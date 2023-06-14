Golden Globes sold; The Hollywood Foreign Press Association dissolved





After several years of turmoil, the Golden Globe Awards are under new ownership who will dissolve the nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its members and convert the business to a for-profit business, it was announced Monday. . The Golden Globes assets, rights and properties were acquired from the HFPA through a partnership between Dick Clark Productions and billionaire businessman-investor Todd Boehlys Eldridge Industries, DCP said. Financial terms were not disclosed. Proceeds from the transaction, along with existing HFPA resources, will be converted into the new Golden Globe Foundation, which will oversee the group’s philanthropic and charitable reach, according to the partnership. DCP and its partners said that as part of the transaction, they will produce the annual Golden Globe Awards show and expand its business opportunities for the show. The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards is scheduled for January 7, 2024. We are thrilled to complete this highly anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-driven organization to a commercial enterprise,” Helen Hoehne, former HFPA President, said in a statement. Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes, said Boehly, president of Eldridge. My partners at DCP and I are grateful to Helen and her team for their commitment to successfully implementing a strong approach to governance, expanding the diverse and international voting body, implementing establishment of a professional, safe and responsible environment and the confidence of the new owners. with a new direction for the Globes. Jay Penske, CEO, President and Founder of Penske Media, owner of DCP, said that as curators of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue to create the most dynamic awards show on live television. seen around the world. We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the best in TV and film. The HFPA, a small but powerful group of international entertainment journalists that handed out the Golden Globes for 80 years, has come under fire in recent years for its ethics, weak membership and lack of black members. The group, whose legitimacy has been questioned for decades, has undergone an overhaul of its operations while seeking to expand its membership and the number and diversity of Golden Globe voters. The turmoil led NBC to pull the 2022 show from the air.



