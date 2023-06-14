5 Super Cool Bollywood On-Screen Dads Every Kid Wished There Were Real-Life Versions Of Him





Happy Father’s Day 2023: Father’s Day is often a quiet affair in many Indian homes, with children finding it difficult to express their feelings to their father. However, deep within us, we all have immense love and respect for our fathers, who are the mainstay of our lives and our families. Without them, navigating through life would be difficult. As Father’s Day approaches this year, we encourage you to break the ice and have an open conversation with your dad, expressing your emotions. Rest assured, deep down, he also longs for you to approach him and share your daily struggles. Bollywood has featured remarkable fathers on screen, setting lofty standards for us. While we may have wished they were real, let’s not forget that our own fathers are no less so. All it takes is some quality time spent with them. This is an opportunity to appreciate real and fictional fathers to help us understand the thoughts that go through a father’s mind and how they turn when it comes to protecting their children. 5 Super Cool On-Screen Bollywood Dads Dharamvir Malhotra – Anupam Kher In DDLJ The bar was set, hopes were high. Every child hoping for a love marriage watched their own father carefully to become as cool as Dharamvir Malhotra in DDLJ. Of course the role was iconic, the way the character of Anupam Khers supported the character of Shahrukh Khans in the film was way ahead, Karan Johar certainly knew how to entice his audience. In the film, Raj fails his exam and despite this, without batting an eyelid, he allows him to go on holiday abroad, well, we have to say that Indian dads weren’t very impressed with the move, n ‘is this not ? Bhaskor Banerjee – Amitabh Bachchan In Piku We loved, laughed, bonded, and never had a chance to get over Amitabh Bcahchans’ character in Piku. Bhaskor Banerjee is probably a father Piku needs in his life. In the film, Deepika and Amitabh shared a chemistry that took us through a roller coaster of emotions. But coming from being a cool dad, Bhaskor Banerjee knew his daughter was sexually active and was super cool about it. Imagine now and ok fine, just imagine. Kamal Mehra Anil Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do Is there anything nicer than witnessing the presence of a super cool Punjabi father, similar to Anil Kapoor’s portrayal of Kamal Mehra in the movie Dil Dhadakne Do? However, we may not like his patriarchal beliefs, where he insisted his son join the family business and coerced his daughter into staying in an unhappy marriage. Nonetheless, the redeeming factor lies in the story’s conclusion, where Kamal undergoes a positive transformation. After spending a lot of time with his family, he gradually becomes aware of the misfortune that afflicts his children. In a remarkable shift, he decides to support them and puts their well-being ahead of concerns about society’s opinion. Raj Malhotra in Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban Now let’s turn our attention to the legendary character of that era, who probably made every parent cast suspicious looks at their children after witnessing the misbehavior of Raj Malhotra’s ungrateful children in the movie. This character is portrayed as a diligent individual who manages to raise his four sons on a modest income, and in the end trusts no one but his adopted son and disowns his biological sons for mistreating him and his wife. female. However, being a father, his heart melts for the grandchildren and later chooses to care for them. Happy Father’s Day 2023: These single Bollywood dads are the true inspiration who broke all stereotypes

