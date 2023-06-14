The Hollywood office complex at 7000 W Romaine Street is on track to innovate in 2025





Prolific developer based in Vancouver Onni Group continues to move forward with plans for a large office complex near the intersection of Santa Monica and La Brea Avenues in Hollywood. A year ago, Onni filed an application with the City of Los Angeles requesting rights for a new project at 7000 W. Romaine Street and 948 N. Sycamore Avenue. The proposed project would be highlighted by the construction of a new 14-story building comprising 195,000 square feet of office space, accompanied by 6,393 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and an 809-car garage. . Additionally, Onni would retain a historic building on the site – the nearly 67,000 square foot Howard Hughes Headquarters building.

According a first study has just been published by the city of Los Angeles, indicated the start of the project’s environmental review period, Onni’s proposal was named the Romaine & Sycamore development for its cross streets. The project would result in approximately 268,000 square feet of office and retail space, complementing nearby developments along Sycamore being built by CIM Group. Solomon Cordwell Buenz designs the new construction of the Romaine & Sycamore project, which would rise approximately 216 feet in height. The plans outline a call for contemporary design, with a white stone exterior, metal panels and concrete enveloping the podium levels, and a glass facade on the office levels above. The amenity decks would be located at podium and roof level. Although modern in style, the new construction also aims to take inspiration from the adjacent Hughes building.

“The parapet line of the historic building is imitated by the heights of the commercial space and the ground floor entrance hall on the new facade, ensuring continuity at street level, and the simple and clear volumes of the historic building are reinterpreted by the architect as stone clad masses of similar scale in the base of the project, which are used to transition scale and architecture between the two, while providing continuity reads an account included in the initial study. “The hand-laid tiles on the front doors of the historic building serve as inspiration for the use of ceramics on a larger scale, but in a simplified way as accents of color to new buildings street entrances. Construction of Romaine & Sycamore is contingent on City of Los Angeles officials approving discretionary rights, including a zoning change and a conditional use permit for the sale of alcohol in downstairs commercial space. -of the road. Pending approvals, work on the project is expected to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2028. Although the project emerges at a difficult time for the office market in Los Angeles and other major cities, surrounding properties have been very fortunate. Developments built by CIM are anchored by tenants such as SirusXM and Kaiser Permanente.

The new project, which is one of many large-scale developments for Onni Group in Los Angeles, is the company’s second in the Hollywood Media District. One block north on Santa Monica Boulevard, Vancouver-based firm completes work on 231-unit apartment complex with ground floor retail space. Follow us on social networks: Twitter/Facebook / LinkedIn

