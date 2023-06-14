Big 10: A few tips for new casino players

For betting newbies planning a night out at Danville’s gleaming new Golden Nugget casino, we’ve assembled a panel of gaming experts, asking each for a few words of advice.

1. Try craps.

FRANK LEGATO, editor of Nevada-based Global Gaming Business magazine: Table games generally have a house edge, with baccarat and craps paying the lowest. Personally, I play video poker or craps.

I love craps, because everyone at the table shoots for the shooter. It’s almost like a sport when the table is packed and there’s a hot shooter. It’s one of my favorite things to do.

Of course, most casinos increased minimum bets after the pandemic, to compensate for losses due to closures. Where $5 tables were once easy to find, you’re now looking for a minimum of $10 at local Las Vegas casinos and $15 or $25 elsewhere.

2. Get the lay of the land before placing a bet.

ROB GARDNER, Former President of Monticellos Willow Tree Missions and $21,000 winner at the 2022 World Series of Poker: It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with casino offerings by walking around before settling down to play.

Casinos are full of different games, and you wouldn’t want to invest your money in the first game you see, only to find a more appealing one later.

This initial exploration not only allows you to come up with a game plan, but can also help you find games that fit your budget, extending your entertainment time.

3. Set boundaries and stick to them.

JOHN GROCHOWSKI, UI grad and former Daily Illini sports editor, whose popular syndicated gambling column debuted in the Chicago Sun-Times: Decide Before You Gamble How Much You’re Ready to spend on a day of entertainment. After all, that’s what gambling losses are the price of your entertainment for the day.

If you win, fantastic. You have a story to tell plus a few extra dollars. But losses are more frequent than gains, and you should refrain from spending the money you need for the necessities of life.

If you reach your loss limit, stop playing. Don’t reach for that extra money you’ve been hiding. Don’t go to the ATM. Stop.

Overall, table games have lower house edges than slots, but they also require more knowledge and strategy. Slots require no strategy, but the house stake is higher.

JULIE HALL, Director of Player Development at Golden Nugget Las Vegas: Have fun. Find a slot machine that looks fun to play and give it a try. Ask if they will offer gaming lessons for novices. Some casinos do. But above all, have fun.

4. Hopefully a future phase of Golden Nugget Danville will include a poker room, as is under consideration. And until then, practice your poker face.

UI-Chicago graduate, poker player and historian and author JIM McMANUS: You should also encourage management to open a poker room. The Americas National Card Game is the only one you get the chance to regularly shuffle. There is luck, of course, but poker is also a game of skill, a game in which you can study and improve.

There is no doubt that the pioneering spirit of Danville founder Dan Beckwith would have made him rather bluff his opponents by looking them in the eye across a table than pull the handle of a slot machine hour after hour.

Actor and avid poker player KEVIN POLLAK, whose 89 film credits include the role of a mob-controlled politician in 1995’s Casino: When Developing a Good Poker Face, Keep in Mind, Like all the great artists you need to know your audience. As in, if you’re playing with what I would call sophisticated players, then they perceive whatever vibe or face you’re putting out is the opposite of the truth.

For example, most people want to know how comfortable you feel after a bluff and how relaxed you might be after betting a lot. I would also recommend watching as much high stakes poker on YouTube as possible.

Good luck and remember that the best players play position and opponents and not their own cards.

5. Don’t forget to tip.

DAVE SCHWARTZ, 1997 Gies College of Business MBA graduate, casino supervisor at the Mirage in Las Vegas: This will help the dealers help you make sure you’re playing exactly what you want. I suggest tipping $1 every time you get blackjack or hit your number on roulette. Also, if you hit a jackpot in slots, tip $20 to $100, depending on the size of the jackpot paid out in the hand.

6. Do not hesitate to give your e-mail address to the casino.

STEVE BOURIE, author of the American Casino Guide: The best advice I would give is to always join the players club when you go to a new casino.

Many times the casino will give a free game to new members. It’s free money that you will have to play once on the machine, but you can keep what is left over.

Other times, clubs may offer free gifts or other benefits, without the need to play. Also, once you are on their mailing list, they will send you future offers based on your play. However, sometimes just by being on the list, they can send you good offers even if you don’t have not played at the casino and they do it to try to get you to come back.

7. Save them for later this summer when officials announce betting will begin at the Golden Nuggets bookmaker.

Nevada Sportsbook Select Owner PETE KORNER, who as owner of The Sports Club betting service has provided betting lines to many Vegas sportsbooks: any of the tellers will answer any questions you may have. So if you’re a little overwhelmed with the sheer volume of names and numbers on the betting board, just walk up to the counter and say I’d like to bet $10 on the Yankees or whoever. They will find the rest for you.

ROBERT KOWALSKI, Sports Betting Manager at Vegas Baldinis Casino and winner of the 2022 Battle of the Bookmakers, for coming up with the fairest calls: Always make sports bets with your head, not your heart. And even though the parlay bet can offer big wins, remember that all it takes is one pick not to blow the whole ticket.

8. Know that even the most successful bettors in the world often get bad results.

BEN FAWKES, ESPN Betting Editor, Former Vice President of Digital Content for the Vegas Stats & Information Network: Sports betting is tough. Very difficult. It’s hard to make money in the long run, so it’s best to set a budget that you’re willing to play with and be comfortable with if you lose it.

Try to think about why you are betting before you do so. And keep track of your bets and save them by sport, so you can see how you’re doing.

9. Don’t move too fast on the lunges.

JOHN GROCHOWSKI: Playing slot machines is very fast. Even if you only bet 40 cents at a time on a slot machine, you are playing so fast that you could bet as much money per hour as a blackjack player betting $10 per hand.

Take your time while you play, admire the sights and sounds. Talk to people. To go for a walk.

JOHN ROBISON, author of The Slots Experts Guide to Playing Slots: Your starting bankroll determines how much you bet per spin on a slot machine. Bet 1% or less of your bankroll per spin.

Example: If you brought $100 to the casino, bet no more than $1 per spin.

The goal is to make your money last as long as you want to play.

10. Introduce yourself to the host, especially if you’re going to Vegas.

CHRIS MONEYMAKER, whose 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event victory sparked the modern poker boom: One of the best pieces of advice I can give is to meet a casino host.

These guys generally cater to high rollers, but also appreciate guys who come in and dabble.

Become friendly with him, and when he gets that extra floor seat or show seat, he can hook you up. You will already lose money at the casino; Might as well reap as many rewards as possible.