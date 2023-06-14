Connect with us

Entertainment

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard prepare to take on the Hollywood Bowl – Daily News

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard prepare to take on the Hollywood Bowl – Daily News

 


In 2014, King Gizzard and the Lizard SorcererOn their first international tour, the Australian rock band were speeding across America for the first time. They played dive bars for audiences of sometimes 20 people or less and scrolled through offers on Craigslist for used amps.

“Things have changed drastically,” bassist Lucas Harwood said during a recent videoconference.

At the time of our interview, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard were gearing up for shows in Tennessee. The band took part in their US residency tour, and unlike their earlier US tours, this time around they can bring their families and soak up the scenery by staying in cozy little cabins in the wood near a lake. The North American leg of this tour concludes with a three-hour marathon at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 21.

“It’s super beautiful, very green and lush,” Harwood said of his current location. “It’s nice, and this whole tour is a little bit different like that because we’re in each city for a few nights, and we can settle in, and we’re not constantly moving around. We’ve only played one show, but it already seems very different from our usual touring style.

The contrast between how the band toured then and now is emblematic of how far the band has come from their early DIY touring years to topping event queues. Last year the band began their fall tour with a headlining performance at Desert DazeAmerica’s largest psychedelic rock festival in Perris.

This tour marked a milestone for the band, performing at some of the biggest North American venues of their career, which included a show at the 9,500 capacity Red Rocks Amphitheater just outside outside of Denver, Colorado. During this run, the band sold out a trio of shows (two evenings and one early show) at Red Rocks, one of which was an extended special performance as the band delivered a three-hour marathon of jam sessions. , deeper cuts and a playful intermission. Their next three-hour marathon show, the largest in America to date, will be the 17,500-seat Hollywood Bowl concert.

For most musicians, playing for three hours might seem like an uphill battle, but for King Gizzard it’s a natural fit for a band that’s moved from improvisation to setlists constructed with a unique precision that avoids repeating same songs from past performances.

“One thing that we noticed pretty early on in the States, kind of a cultural thing here, was that there was a small group of fans who basically followed us around the country and went to several shows,” Harwood said. “We felt bad playing the same songs every night as we felt we owed them a bit more in return for their dedication. But also to stimulate us because if you play the same set every night it starts to get monotonous and you start to drift a bit because you can only play by muscle memory.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2023/06/13/king-gizzard-the-lizard-wizard-take-on-the-hollywood-bowl/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: