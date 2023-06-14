Entertainment
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard prepare to take on the Hollywood Bowl – Daily News
In 2014, King Gizzard and the Lizard SorcererOn their first international tour, the Australian rock band were speeding across America for the first time. They played dive bars for audiences of sometimes 20 people or less and scrolled through offers on Craigslist for used amps.
“Things have changed drastically,” bassist Lucas Harwood said during a recent videoconference.
At the time of our interview, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard were gearing up for shows in Tennessee. The band took part in their US residency tour, and unlike their earlier US tours, this time around they can bring their families and soak up the scenery by staying in cozy little cabins in the wood near a lake. The North American leg of this tour concludes with a three-hour marathon at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 21.
“It’s super beautiful, very green and lush,” Harwood said of his current location. “It’s nice, and this whole tour is a little bit different like that because we’re in each city for a few nights, and we can settle in, and we’re not constantly moving around. We’ve only played one show, but it already seems very different from our usual touring style.
The contrast between how the band toured then and now is emblematic of how far the band has come from their early DIY touring years to topping event queues. Last year the band began their fall tour with a headlining performance at Desert DazeAmerica’s largest psychedelic rock festival in Perris.
This tour marked a milestone for the band, performing at some of the biggest North American venues of their career, which included a show at the 9,500 capacity Red Rocks Amphitheater just outside outside of Denver, Colorado. During this run, the band sold out a trio of shows (two evenings and one early show) at Red Rocks, one of which was an extended special performance as the band delivered a three-hour marathon of jam sessions. , deeper cuts and a playful intermission. Their next three-hour marathon show, the largest in America to date, will be the 17,500-seat Hollywood Bowl concert.
For most musicians, playing for three hours might seem like an uphill battle, but for King Gizzard it’s a natural fit for a band that’s moved from improvisation to setlists constructed with a unique precision that avoids repeating same songs from past performances.
“One thing that we noticed pretty early on in the States, kind of a cultural thing here, was that there was a small group of fans who basically followed us around the country and went to several shows,” Harwood said. “We felt bad playing the same songs every night as we felt we owed them a bit more in return for their dedication. But also to stimulate us because if you play the same set every night it starts to get monotonous and you start to drift a bit because you can only play by muscle memory.
King Gizzard’s discography oscillates around different genres and sounds comprised of looping psychedelia, heavy metal riffs and synth-filled electro-pop with a spirit of prog jams and garage rock. The jam band element gives the band an edge in playing these seemingly intimidating marathon shows.
“It instilled that confidence in us standing up and not knowing where a song is going to go, and I think we got better at playing and hearing each other and kind of pointing out to each other,” Harwood said.
In the last two marathon shows, the band has incorporated 15-minute intermissions with their own tracks that are synced to a two-beat-per-second clock and paired with visual art by Jason Galea, who also creates all of the album covers for the group and shoot their photograph.
Harwood said the intermissions allowed the band to take a break, but said they were still debating whether to include some of those intermissions for the next show at the Hollywood Bowl or continue playing for all three hours.
“It’s a cool concept that the fans really responded to, but we talked about it, and the 15-minute gap for us kinda breaks the flow of the show,” Harwood said.
He credits the ability to put on marathon shows to the band’s growth as musicians and the increase in the size of their output and catalog. King Gizzard produced 24 albums, five of which were released in the same year. Their next release, “PetroDragonic Apocalypse, or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation,” will be released on June 16.
The new album dives a little deeper into thrash metal since their 2019 release, “Infest The Rats Nest.” Harwood wasn’t too involved in recording the heavy metal albums, but said that the Big Four (Anthrax, Megadeth, Metallica and Slayer) were influential in the process, and that the group spends much of its time listening Tool.
“I love playing this music and listening to it, but I’m not as involved as them,” he said. “I didn’t have that phase where I was learning this music, so it was cool for me to kind of be introduced to this music and learn how to play it.”
In a very King Gizzard-branded move, the band are already finishing up their next studio album, which Harwood says is stylistically different from anything they’ve released.
“It’s really exciting in that thinking about performing these songs, which made us reimagine and revamp our live production, will also allow us to unlock a kind of part of our catalog that we’ve never played live before. “, did he declare. “I think it will start to make sense when we start releasing music from the next album. That’s all I can give at the moment.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at the Hollywood Bowl
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
Or: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles
Tickets: $29-79 at hollywoodbowl.com
