Another prom at the First United Methodist Church





PORT ANGELES — The Social Norm’s Social Club for YOUth will host its first GAYLA, an alternative ballroom formal dance, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The GAYLA will be held at the First United Methodist Church social hall at Seventh and Laurel streets in Port Angeles. It is open to all ages from middle school and beyond. There is no cost to attend. GAYLA is a drug and alcohol free event. “We invite youth, young adults and our community to celebrate the end of school, the start of summer, Pride Month and our beautiful diversity,” said Abby Bohman, Director of Social Standards and community involvement at church. To make planning easier, people are invited to RSVP to the event on Facebook at

facebook.com/socialnormans or by emailing Bohman at [email protected]. Formal or costume attire is encouraged, and people are encouraged to check the Social Standard Costume Closet for lightly used formal attire. To access Social Norm’s closet before the event, people should contact Bohman at 360-452-8971 or via email. The closet will be open during the GAYLA. The Social Norm Youth Art Gallery will be open throughout the event, featuring works from the Community Youth Gallery of the recent Juan de Fuca Festival: Power and Potential. The dance will have special guests including local DJ/musician Noah Smith aka “DJ OM GUSHHH”, fashion designer and drag performer Blake McCabe, and PA Panto’s Morgan Bartholick-LeMaire as his character much appreciated, “Gitta”. “This event is sponsored and supported by the Port Angeles First United Methodist Church, the Social Norm’s Social Club, and youth and young adults in the Port Angeles community,” Bohman said. “This event is for everyone.” Those interested in supporting this event, or the Social Norm’s Social Club, are encouraged to contact Bohman. To learn more about First United Methodist Church’s Social Standards, see the Facebook page.





