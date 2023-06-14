Sushant Singh Rajput, the new video of Rhea Chakraborty!

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name but an emotion for many! One of the best and most talented actors in Bollywood left this world on June 14, 2020, creating a huge void in the industry that can never be filled again.

For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. The star’s fans continue to mourn the huge loss. On his death anniversary, fans generously posted on social media to show their solidarity and dedication to the Bollywood actor, including Rhea Chakraborty who he was dating at the time of his death.

Rhea took it instagram account to share a throwback video with SSR that melts our hearts.

In the video, she can be seen holding Sushant close to him as they enjoy a romantic vacation at an undisclosed location. The Jalebi actress also added the iconic Pink Floyd song Wish You Were Here to the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also paid a moving tribute to her brother on the occasion.

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame through his work in the TV show Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankita Lokhande. He made his film debut with Kai Po Che in 2013 and some of his best projects include Mrs. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

SSR was last seen in Dil Bechara which was a Hindi adaptation of the famous novel Fault In Our Stars.