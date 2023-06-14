Everwood and Hair actor Treat Williams killed in motorcycle accident

FILE – Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of ‘Second Act’ in New York on December 12, 2018. Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the television series Everwood and the movie Hair, is died Monday, June 12, 2023, after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, state police said. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Treat Williams, star of the television show Everwood and the musical Hair, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday night.

The 71-year-old actor’s death was confirmed by 20-year-old Williams agent Barry McPherson.

They couldn’t save him, an emotional McPherson said. And that’s just a terrible thing, a useless thing.

According to McPherson, Williams was riding his motorcycle on a road in Vermont when an SUV veered in front of him. Williams rammed the vehicle, the officer said. He was wearing a helmet, police said.

Williams was still conscious when his wife, Pam Van Sant, and son Gill Williams arrived at the scene. He died of internal injuries sustained in the crash, McPherson said.

He’s been such a happy guy, the agent said, fighting back tears, working non-stop, and he’s got big plans that he’s passionate about, and just for it to happen out of the blue like this. I am still dumbfounded.

About 30 minutes before the accident, he posted a video on Twitter of a man tending his farm with the caption, What a True Vermonter Does.

Dorset, Vermont fire chief Jacob Gribble said People that the accident happened around 5 p.m. on Route 30 near an auto repair shop.

Gribble told the outlet that Williams was airlifted to a hospital in New York. Shortly after, he succumbed to his injuries.

McPherson said Williams is excited about his next project, Ryan Murphys Feud: Capotes Women, in which the actor plays former CBS chief and media mogul Bill Paley, alongside Tom Hollander as Capote, Calista. Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts and Chlo Sevigny.

I hope everyone appreciates how wonderful he was,” McPherson said. Just loved by filmmakers and other actors.

Williams got his acting break with the 1975 thriller Deadly Hero, but gained notoriety in the 1979 musical Hair, when his portrayal of George Berger earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for New Star of the Year. ‘year.

Treat Williams in 2002. Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the television series Everwood and the movie Hair, died on Monday, June 12, 2023, following a motorcycle accident in Vermont, announced the state police. He was 71 years old. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

He was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for the 1981 film Prince of the City. Williams also had roles in the films The Eagle Has Landed, Once Upon a Time in America and The Late Shift .

Williams appeared in 1996 on The Late Show With David Letterman to promote his 1995 neo-black black comedy Things to Do in Denver When Youre Dead. He told Letterman about life on his 15-acre Vermont farmhouse, describing himself as a bad gentleman-farmer with no animals but lots of plants, an orchard, and vines.

He was also an avid aviator and often flew his small plane back and forth from Vermont to New York. He learned to fly as a teenager; his football coach was a Navy SEAL who gave him two free flying lessons. During the Sundance Film Festival in 2011, Williams said that at 17 he had no money, so he started singing at parties and driving a taxi, and he also got his pilot’s license.

And I never stopped, he said, before adding that he worked in musicals and had saved enough money to buy a plane for $3,000. I got all the notes. Went straight from private, commercial, then got my helicopter [license]commercial flight instructor.

Stealing, he says, is very close to church for me. It is a place where I can communicate with a higher power. It’s a place where I feel in control of my life, which is very hard to feel in our industry.

In December 2020, Williams discussed performing in musicals during a featurette for Netflixs “Dolly Let’s Go Christmas on the Square” and said his all-time favorite role was playing T-Birds bad boy Danny. Zuko in Grease. He said it taught him everything he knew. in theater and musicals. In his early days, he was John Travolta’s understudy on Broadway.

The Hair star also played guitar and sang in a band with Air Supplys Graham Russell. They played covers of their favorite songs from the past decades and, according to Williamsraised a few hundred thousand dollars for Save the Children’s Tsunami Relief Fund as well as other causes.

“Treat Williams was a super mensch, comedian actor, and not to mention a triple threat of his craft, tweeted entertainment publicist Danny Deraney.

From 2002 to 2006, Williams portrayed Dr. Andrew Andy’ Brown on the television series Everwood.

The actor is survived by his wife, actress and producer Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Elinor.