Hollywood Vampires Live in Rio – Metal Planet Music

Review by Ritchie Birnie for MPM

What better way to whet your whistle for an upcoming tour than releasing an impressive live album in front of over 100,000 crazed South American fans?

There have been many supergroups over the years, but no one does a supergroup live show like the Hollywood Vampires.

As soon as the Last Vampire intro tape rolls you know you’re in for one hell of a show and the party’s just started when the boys broke into Raise the Dead and what an opening as these shows bring to life all of the original Hollywood Vampires and all of Alice Coopers deceased friends.

The first tribute goes to crazy mofo Keith Moon the Loon and My Generation and the show has well and truly kicked into high gear and you watch and hear the incredible talent on this stage. Mr. Furnier never had the perfect voice, but year after year, gig after gig, he improves and there is no better showman on the planet.

It’s far from the Alice show with featured musicians that other musicians dream of. Just a quick question about the guitar God named Perry and the movie God (who seriously kicks ass on guitar and vocals when given the chance). On this recording you also have Duff from GnR and other special guests that we will have the opportunity to participate in.

The next track is a Spirit in I Got a Line on You and for me the final version was done by Blackfoot but it’s a really close second as the boys are coming out of the park and something I picked up there- on which When I saw them live, I had never noticed how powerful and incredible the choirs were. These make the recording sound huge.

One from left field with Plastic Ono Band’s Cold Turkey and it’s amazing how Alice makes every song her own. He has a style and he doesn’t stray from it.

We get a double barrel from the Doors with Five to One and Break on Through and the guitar work is prodigious. Now onto another God guitar in Hendrix Manic Depression and Perry and Depp are on fire. You also need to grab as much Perry as you can as soon as it looks like Aerosmith may be no more, but with that outlet and his solo stuff, I can pretty much survive.

Next is Loves 7 and 7 is and it’s as close to punk as the Coop will get. The fast, frenetic style suits him perfectly, as does the cacophony of noise it brings.

Most of the Vampires covers go for a sound pretty similar to the original with a slight twist but they flip Zeps Whole Lotta Love on its head with a sultry version with the help of a certain Lzzy Hale who even I have to admit is in form. This interpretation is a banger.

T Rex now and Jeepster and it’s almost unrecognizable from its original 70s hippie sound (aside from the chorus). This is turned into a blues and guitar show.

It’s time for Zak Starkey to take the stage with a song he’ll know very well from Im a Boy. Another punky angle from the band and a song, once written, had no way of being misinterpreted.

On a song that never fails and a track I’ve heard live so many times I can’t count… and it never disappoints, especially when mixed with Another Brick in the Wall. Schols Out is worth the price of Blue Ray and vinyl in one fell swoop.

The show reaches its climax and beats us to the mush with Billion Dollar Babies, Train Kept a Rollin and Brown Sugar.

This is a live album reminiscent of those classic monster recordings of the 70s and early 80s. It’s live, it’s a bit raw but the production sounds amazing. The guitars are great, as is the drum and bass mix.

Live in Rio should be in every rock lover’s collection and if you haven’t already, it should take you to a ticketing site to buy a ticket for a show. As soon as possible… Berlin, I’m coming.