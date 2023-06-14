Entertainment
Hollywood Vampires Live in Rio – Metal Planet Music
Review by Ritchie Birnie for MPM
What better way to whet your whistle for an upcoming tour than releasing an impressive live album in front of over 100,000 crazed South American fans?
There have been many supergroups over the years, but no one does a supergroup live show like the Hollywood Vampires.
As soon as the Last Vampire intro tape rolls you know you’re in for one hell of a show and the party’s just started when the boys broke into Raise the Dead and what an opening as these shows bring to life all of the original Hollywood Vampires and all of Alice Coopers deceased friends.
The first tribute goes to crazy mofo Keith Moon the Loon and My Generation and the show has well and truly kicked into high gear and you watch and hear the incredible talent on this stage. Mr. Furnier never had the perfect voice, but year after year, gig after gig, he improves and there is no better showman on the planet.
It’s far from the Alice show with featured musicians that other musicians dream of. Just a quick question about the guitar God named Perry and the movie God (who seriously kicks ass on guitar and vocals when given the chance). On this recording you also have Duff from GnR and other special guests that we will have the opportunity to participate in.
The next track is a Spirit in I Got a Line on You and for me the final version was done by Blackfoot but it’s a really close second as the boys are coming out of the park and something I picked up there- on which When I saw them live, I had never noticed how powerful and incredible the choirs were. These make the recording sound huge.
One from left field with Plastic Ono Band’s Cold Turkey and it’s amazing how Alice makes every song her own. He has a style and he doesn’t stray from it.
We get a double barrel from the Doors with Five to One and Break on Through and the guitar work is prodigious. Now onto another God guitar in Hendrix Manic Depression and Perry and Depp are on fire. You also need to grab as much Perry as you can as soon as it looks like Aerosmith may be no more, but with that outlet and his solo stuff, I can pretty much survive.
Next is Loves 7 and 7 is and it’s as close to punk as the Coop will get. The fast, frenetic style suits him perfectly, as does the cacophony of noise it brings.
Most of the Vampires covers go for a sound pretty similar to the original with a slight twist but they flip Zeps Whole Lotta Love on its head with a sultry version with the help of a certain Lzzy Hale who even I have to admit is in form. This interpretation is a banger.
T Rex now and Jeepster and it’s almost unrecognizable from its original 70s hippie sound (aside from the chorus). This is turned into a blues and guitar show.
It’s time for Zak Starkey to take the stage with a song he’ll know very well from Im a Boy. Another punky angle from the band and a song, once written, had no way of being misinterpreted.
On a song that never fails and a track I’ve heard live so many times I can’t count… and it never disappoints, especially when mixed with Another Brick in the Wall. Schols Out is worth the price of Blue Ray and vinyl in one fell swoop.
The show reaches its climax and beats us to the mush with Billion Dollar Babies, Train Kept a Rollin and Brown Sugar.
This is a live album reminiscent of those classic monster recordings of the 70s and early 80s. It’s live, it’s a bit raw but the production sounds amazing. The guitars are great, as is the drum and bass mix.
Live in Rio should be in every rock lover’s collection and if you haven’t already, it should take you to a ticketing site to buy a ticket for a show. As soon as possible… Berlin, I’m coming.
|
Sources
2/ https://metalplanetmusic.com/2023/06/album-review-hollywood-vampires-live-in-rio/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Vampires Live in Rio – Metal Planet Music
- Trump indictment live updates: Former president pleads not guilty to 37 counts in landmark arraignment in Miami court
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Everwood and Hair actor Treat Williams killed in motorcycle accident
- How to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Coverage on TV and Online
- Software Rpublique Unveils Concept Car at VivaTech
- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Katra, Jammu and Kashmir
- “Babar Azam can surpass Virat Kohli” – Imran Khan makes a bold statement
- Sushant Singh Rajput, the new video of Rhea Chakraborty!
- Tucker Carlson rolls out a savage new defense of Donald Trump
- Kaesang ready to become the first deposit, Jokowi: the duty of parents to bless
- SEC and Binance Seek Compromise on U.S. Asset Freeze