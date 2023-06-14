School holiday programs for children aged 5 to 13





Make this July vacation the best ever for the kids to have fun with their friends (and make new ones!) Sign them up for the Auckland Councils School Vacation Scheme. Our programs are inexpensive, safe, varied and lots of fun. Perfect for kids ages 5-13 – we’ve got something for everyone, from super sports days and movie nights to splashing head-to-toe color on a Color Run! Here are some of the events that will be happening at select centers during this holiday: Keep the kids spinning with challenges and adventures in our many parks!

How about a trip outside the center to some of Auckland’s many attractions?

Games galore! From battles of nerves to gymnastics, talent shows and sports extravaganzas!

Looking for something quieter? There are craft and dress up days, and even our version of popular quiz shows like Beat the Chaser or My Kitchen Rulez! Once you’ve signed the kids up for fun, don’t forget to send them off with a packed lunch, snacks, water, sunscreen, a hat, and a smile! Children should be dressed in appropriate clothing for the day and the activity. Join us to have fun this holiday book now by downloading a registration form on our website or by going to the center of your choice. Costs: From $28.20, check your center’s activities as prices vary Allan Brewster Leisure Centre, 7 Tavern Lane, Papatoetoe

Birkenhead Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre, 46 Mahara Avenue, Birkenhead

East Coast Bays Leisure Centre, 12 Bute Road, Browns Bay

Howick Recreation Center, 563 Pakuranga Road, Howick

Manurewa Leisure Centre, Frances Street, Manurewa

Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Recreation Center, 66R Mascot Avenue, Mangere

Otara Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre, Newbury Street, Otara

Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre, 159 Brightside Road, Stanmore Bay

Te Matariki Clendon Community Center and Library, Palmers Road, Clendon

West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre, 20 Alderman Drive, Henderson Back to events

