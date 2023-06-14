Bollywood celebrities Kangana Ranaut to Swara Bhasker we wish to see inside Bigg Boss house. Wednesday Wishlist





By Grace Cyril: A Bigg Boss season with only Bollywood celebrities! It’s a wacky dream, but imagine how cool it would be to lock up our favorite Bollywood celebrities in a house! Living in confinement for more than 100 days with limited faces around is not an easy thing. We wonder how celebrities, who are often seen flying to different countries for filming or promotions, would react when forced to live without such facilities for once in life, while being under the monitoring a dozen or more cameras. And unlike other reality shows, you can’t dance or sing to win over the audience, you have to engage in heated arguments and emotional outbursts daily! Ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 premiere on June 17, here are some of the Bollywood celebrities we’d love to see inside the house. KANGANA RANAUT Honestly, we can’t have a Bigg Boss for Bollywood celebrities without Kangana Ranaut. It rings false. The queen of controversies has an opinion on everything and anything. We get so much masala from his tweets. Imagine what will happen when we lock him up with a group of “insiders”. Kangana saw Bigg Boss in real life. SWARA BASKER Swara Bhasker is a perfect fit for Bigg Boss. We even think that she could reach the Top 3 with flying colors. The actress is liberal and opinionated on several issues. She’s also brutally honest and sensible. Swara would also make a good house captain. She would be strict but also sympathetic towards her co-competitors. PRIANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra will likely reveal some of the biggest and darkest secrets in the Bollywood industry. She does it subtly anyway, ever since she moved to Hollywood. HRITHIK ROSHAN Everyone would like to see two exes under the same roof, especially one with a rough and spicy past. Masala bhi toh chahiye yaar! You know what we are talking about. ANANYA PANDAY AND ADITYA ROY KAPUR Every Bigg Boss house has a love angle and we’d love to see these two play that out. Like Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jamin Bhasin-Aly Goni or Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, imagine Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur falling in love inside the Bigg Boss house. NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s personal life has been at the center of controversy lately. The actor has been involved in a number of court cases with his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. They are parents to a daughter, Shora Siddiqui, and a son, Yaani Siddiqui. On top of that, Nawaz has a very calm nature, which would be a huge relief in the midst of all the screaming! RANVEER SINGH How could the BB house be complete without the kind of energy this man brings? I bet many would tune in just to see Ranveer. NASEERUDDIN SHAH If Kangana Ranaut is the queen of controversies, then Naseeruddin Shah is the king of them all! The actor often gets in trouble for making controversial remarks. Whether it’s his fight with Anupam Kher or his controversial remark about the late Dilip Kumar or calling Mughals ‘refugees’, the veteran actor always finds himself in the eye of a storm. Isn’t that the goal of BB? KATRINA KAIF Simply because we want it to increase the heat quotient in the house. And bring some nerve with his direct answers! Which Bollywood celebrity do you want to see locked up in Bigg Boss’ house?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/television/reality-tv/story/kangana-ranaut-to-swara-bhasker-bollywood-celebs-we-wish-to-see-inside-bigg-boss-house-on-wednesday-wishlist-2392941-2023-06-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos