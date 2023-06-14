International screenwriters back WGA strike with day of solidarity : NPR







. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Eric Thayer/Getty Images Screenwriters from 35 countries around the world hold a public demonstration in support of their counterparts involved in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. “Screenwriters everywhere: International Day of Solidarity“, a global event scheduled for June 14 in countries as diverse as Bulgaria and South Korea, includes rallies, social media campaigns and pickets outside the premises. Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) member offices. THE Federation of European Screenwriters (ESF), International Affiliation of Writers Guilds (IAWG), and UNI Global Union (UNI-MEI) worked together to organize the actions. Together, these organizations represent approximately 67,000 film and television authors worldwide. “The members of the IAWG, made up of guilds from Europe, America, Canada, India, Africa, Korea, New Zealand and Israel, stand in solidarity with our sister guilds in America “, IAWG President Thomas McLaughlin said in a statement. shared with NPR. “The companies that seek to exploit and diminish writers are global, our response is global, and victory in America will be victory for screenwriters everywhere.” This is not the first time that writers from other parts of the world have shown solidarity with WGA writers since early May when the strike began. For example, on May 11, European writers staged a small protest in front of the Motion Picture Association of America’s (MPAA) European headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. With companies like Netflix, Amazon and Disney operating in many countries around the world, the ‘International Day of Solidarity’ comes amid fears that writers outside the United States, where production is continuing, could potentially steal jobs to the striking members of the WGA here. But many international writers’ guilds have issued guidelines to their members in recent weeks to avoid jobs that would normally go to WGA members.

. ScreenwritersEverywhere

ScreenwritersEverywhere “We sent the message to our members that if an American producer knocks on your door and says, ‘We need a European writer’, while that is incredibly tempting, we strongly recommend that our members do not do it because they will be blacklisted by the WGA and it will be considered a strike break,” said Jennifer Davidson, president of the Writers Guild of Ireland (WGI), in an interview with NPR. The WGIs guidelinesavailable on the organization’s website, state: “WGI is committed to ensuring that our members shall not under any circumstances deal with matters within the jurisdiction of a member guild for any employer who has not joined the relevant collective agreement of that guild (or who is on that guild’s unfair or strike list).” “I think it’s a bit unlikely,” FSE chief executive David Kavanagh said of the possibility of non-WGA writers in countries other than the United States accepting work from their WGA counterparts. during the strike. “They are our friends and our colleagues. We share skills and talents with them and we share our concerns about the impact streaming is going to have on our profession. So we are absolutely on their side.” But Kavanagh said that despite the show of solidarity within the global screenwriting community, technically there is nothing stopping global streamers from contracting writers in Europe and elsewhere, as long as they are not WGA members. The WGA and AMPTP did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/14/1181981582/international-screenwriters-organize-day-of-solidarity-supporting-hollywood-writ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos