Little Rock City Council tightens curfew for minors in nearby entertainment districts and parks

Little Rock board members in a voice vote on Tuesday approved an ordinance that strengthens the curfew for minors in entertainment districts and city parks that adjoin them.

The new curfew for minors in these areas begins at 9 p.m. Currently, the city’s general curfew for minors runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from midnight to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Within the confines of an entertainment district, patrons wearing a special wristband can buy liquor in a branded mug and take it outside with them in an open container.

The wording of the Little Rock ordinance approved on Tuesday states that “such a situation makes it virtually impossible for the city to protect minors from the illegal consumption of alcohol, or to effectively enforce … laws that prohibit the consumption illegal or access to alcoholic beverages by juveniles.”

A permanent entertainment district is located in downtown Little Rock’s River Market — the first such neighborhood in the city, it opened in 2019 — while several others periodically operate as temporary entertainment districts.

At a meeting last week, city council members approved the expansion of operations of two temporary entertainment districts, one located near East Third Street in the city center and the other along a section of Main Street known as SoMa.

The new ordinance adds language to the city code prohibiting minors from crossing streets or public places “in parks that adjoin a temporary entertainment district or a permanent entertainment district authorized by order of the board and operating as an entertainment district” every day between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The prohibition concerns minors driving a vehicle, or riding in a vehicle as a passenger, as well as those on a bicycle.

The city code provides a series of exceptions under the existing minor curfew ordinance.

The curfew does not apply to minors accompanied by a parent or a responsible adult authorized by a parent. It also does not apply for a period of 45 minutes after work for minor employees presumed to travel from work to home.

Board members convened in a special meeting called Tuesday afternoon to consider the proposal. It was discussed at a meeting last week but was not added to the agenda for potential action at that time.

The version of the ordinance under discussion last week would have tightened the curfew for minors in all city parks, not just those near entertainment districts.

Council members also passed an emergency clause on Tuesday for the order to take effect immediately.

City managers Antwan Phillips and Ken Richardson could be heard voting no on both the ordinance and the emergency clause.

After council members voted to pass the ordinance, Richardson, the representative for Ward 2, suggested it was “premature” to vote without data or statistics linking the issue to public safety.

Phillips, one of three representatives on the board, argued that a 9 p.m. curfew was “overbreadth” and said he did not want to impose those parameters on young people.

“I don’t want us to be seen as an unfun town or a town where we’re unaware of reality in terms of what people do on a daily basis,” he said. He said he would have supported a 10 p.m. curfew.

Arguing in favor of the ordinance, city chief executive Dean Kumpuris said it was a proactive measure informed by past incidents involving young people in the river market as well as insight leaders of the Little Rock Police Department.

He acknowledged that it wasn’t just one group that was causing all the problems. Still, entertainment districts and minors shouldn’t mix, Kumpuris said. “It’s the same reason we tell people not to drive when they’re drinking,” he said.

Referring to a report of 150 children gathered at the River Market that he said he received two weeks ago, Kumpuris called such a situation a “potential hand grenade that someone is going to pull the pin one day and that’s fine. explode”.