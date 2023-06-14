



Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for playing Dennis Markowski, Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) laundromat owner in breaking Baddied on Thursday, June 1, and now his cause of death has been revealed. As reported by New York Post, the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office said Batayeh died by “hanging by asphyxiation.” No other details were provided. Batayeh’s sister, Diane, has already said TMZ that he died in his sleep at his Michigan home following a heart attack. She said the death was very sudden, as the actor had no history of heart problems. “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother Mike Batayeh on Thursday, June 1, 2023,” the family wrote in a Facebook statement June 4. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many people. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date. According to New York Posta celebration of life service is scheduled for June 16 at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan. A comedian and actor, Batayeh has appeared in several films and television series throughout his career, including The Bernie Mac Show, boy meets the world, battle stream, Hollywood’s Real Husbands, Expert: MiamiAnd It’s always sunny in Philadelphia. But he is perhaps best known for his three-episode stint in breaking Badwhere he played industrial laundromat manager Lavandera Brillante, a front for Gus Fring’s meth empire. Batayeh is survived by siblings (Ida, Diane, MaryAnn, Madeline and Theresa), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, have concerns about a friend or loved one, or want emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifelines toll-free number: 1-800- 273-TALK (8255) .

