How a Hollywood costume designer’s unusual profession inspired his murder mystery ‹ CrimeReads

The inspiration for FINAL CUT, my behind-the-scenes murder mystery of a disaster-ridden Hollywood movie set, came from my 27 years working as a costume designer and key costume designer in the film industry. – and realizing all the things that can go horribly wrong on a film set, especially if performed without proper security oversight.

Since reading mystery novels is (without a doubt) my favorite form of entertainment, I knew before I started writing that it would be my go-to genre as an author. And I just thought that a film set on the edge of chaos was a good backdrop for a mystery because as a writer I can present the circumstances in a way that forces the characters in the story to to ask oneself: “These accidents, where are they? did they intentionally try to sabotage the film and harm the cast and crew? And yes, many of the situations I write about are based on real life incidents. (That’s one of the first questions people ask me when I talk about the book.)

Another question I get asked frequently is, “How did you go from costume designer to crime novel writer?” My response to this surprises many people: to me, this change felt like a very natural progression. I always say that I’ve been a storyteller all my professional life, but I started with the visual side of the craft.

That’s because costume design is all about storytelling; this is what distinguishes it from fashion design. Fashion is about catering to the tastes of the commercial market, while costume design is about using clothing to help tell a story about a particular set of characters in a particular situation at a particular time.

But complete revelation: I dreamed of being a writer long before I had the slightest idea that costume design was a profession I could pursue. I wrote my own fanfiction for The wind in the willows when I was eight, not that I knew at the time that “fan fiction” was a thing. I just knew that I liked this book, and I was sad when it ended. So I decided to write my own adventures for Badger and Mole.

I never stopped writing, but in college I took a serious interest in acting and was introduced to costume design as part of the curriculum. Before that, I didn’t know such a job existed, and I was hooked right away because it combined so many of my interests in art, history and of course theatre, the live action version of storytelling. I was also drawn to costume design because, as a young beginner in the world of work, I liked the idea of ​​working in collaboration with a group of creative people towards a common goal. For me, that scared me less than trying to make a living as a writer.

After getting my BA in theater from the University of Virginia, I moved to New York. I was 22 and had never lived in a bigger city than Charlottesville, Virginia. To say I was a bit overwhelmed the first year would be an understatement. Alice falling down the rabbit hole in Wonderland or Dorothy entering the Technicolor world of Oz come to mind as comparisons. At the same time, I was absolutely fascinated by my new home. New York has an energy that seeps into your pores and becomes part of you; it happens organically.

I began my design career as an assistant to already well-established costume designers, such as Patricia Zipprodt, a brilliant costume designer whose credits included the original productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Pippin, Cabaret, Chicago, And Sunday in the park with George (to name a few.) The training I received working with talented people like Patricia gave me an array of skills that have served me well throughout my career.

After a few years, I began designing my own work at theaters and opera companies all over the country, including the New York City Opera at Lincoln Center. Beverly Sills was the art director at the time, and she was one of my first professional mentors.

I loved my work as a theater designer, collaborating with the directors of the various productions, the other designers, the artisans of the costume shops who made the clothes, and the actors. But to support myself in New York, I had to double and triple my jobs, designing for an opera in Minnesota at the same time a musical I was designing in Virginia was being made in the costume shop. of Richmond, while technical rehearsals were underway for an opera I had conceived at Lincoln Center. I always loved my work, drawing, choosing fabrics, being in the costume shops, trying on actors, seeing all our work come together on stage on opening night, it was exciting. But sometimes I felt like I couldn’t do my best when my focus was split between multiple projects. I was grateful for the jobs, but I wish I could only do one job at a time.

Then, about 13 years into my career as a theater designer, I started thinking about working in film. I am curious by nature: I am always ready to learn or try something new if it seems interesting. And there was this voice in the back of my mind that said, “If you want to see what it’s like to work in a film, don’t delay. Dive in and try it.

So even though I had become one of those smug New Yorkers who said I would never move to the West Coast, that’s exactly what I did. I packed a bag and put my cat Mickey in his sherpa duffel bag, and we moved to Los Angeles (even though I didn’t let go of my apartment in New York for 2 years just in case my Hollywood experience would not happen.)

But as luck would have it and luck of good timing certainly played a part – I got a wonderful opportunity sooner than I could have hoped or imagined. Two weeks after landing in Los Angeles, I was offered a job on a major feature film, The Addams Family, as a costume designer assistant to Ruth Myers, and I was accepted as a member of the film union, the Costume Designers Guild. I will say that my theatrical training prepared me to take advantage of this opportunity, although I soon discovered that I had a long list of new skills that I needed to learn quickly.

Films and stage productions are very different from each other in the way they are made. At the theater, all the costumes must be ready for opening night, and you can see the finished product of the show performed on stage in front of an audience. Films are made piecemeal, one shot at a time. The same scene is often made up of several distinct shots which can be filmed on different days and possibly over several months. And you can’t see the final product until the cast and crew are screened, long after you’ve finished working on the film.

But as I became familiar with this piecemeal way of setting up a story, I began to develop a different perspective on the fundamental process of storytelling. I had the chance to work on several amazing projects that turned out to be great movies, including Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, The Firm, A Bronx Tale, The Aviator, Wag the Dog, Hairspray, Angels & Demons, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, And X-Men: Days of Future Past. I learned a lot on the set of these films, watching the story being created shot by shot in 3 dimensions. And I also learned by breaking down the scripts I worked on, mapping out the scenes and costume changes on paper. These experiences gave me a new awareness and appreciation for the structure of history.

This is probably another reason why the transition from costumer to writer was smooth (no pun intended.) Now I look at the writing process more cinematically, in a way. I’m a planner, but I think of my plan almost like the daily shot list of camera setups on film. When I write, I have the movie version in mind, although there are always reshoots and a lot of editing needed along the way.

Another reason why the move from client to author seemed natural to me: I finally listened to my very wise literary agent, Ann Collette, who repeatedly urged me to “write what I know.” After all, I have spent nearly 30 years doing research. And I have to admit, the unique world of cinema provides a vivid backdrop for an endless number of stories that could spring from this creative stew of people, activities, and places. To quote actor Ben Mendelsohn, “Crew and be on film sets is a lot like being at a carnival, with folk carnies.

Sounds like a good opening line for a novel, doesn’t it?

