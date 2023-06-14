This Bollywood actress is the best friend of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani





Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest man. The businessman is the owner of Reliance Group and often hosts lavish parties attended by a number of Bollywood actors. The businessman has 3 children Anany Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Her children are not in the glamor industry, however, her daughter has a best friend in the Bollywood industry. Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra have been close friends for a long time, however, she believes her to be her older sister. The actress was also seen recently at the launch of NMACC in Mumbai. However, Isha’s best friend from Bollywood is none other than Kiara Advani. Their friendship is not new but goes back to their childhood. Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani are childhood friends. Both went to the same school. In 2018, when Isha got engaged to Anand Piramal, Kiara Advani penned an emotional note for her childhood friend and wrote, “There are special people who are part of your life and grow with you. My oldest friend, still as caring, as humble and as amazing as you were when we first met! My future wife, Ishu never let the child in you grow forever your Aliu 38.” Isha Ambani recently attended the Cannes Film Festival and surprised everyone with her outfit choice. She currently leads the strategic development and implementation of all marketing teams at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is known for delivering blockbuster performances over the year in films like Kabir Singh, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more. The actress will next be seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the musical romantic drama film also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in key roles and is set to hit theaters on June 29. Read Kiara Advani at the end of her 9 years: “Thank you for supporting me”

