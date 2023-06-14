‘No Country for Old Men’ author was 89 – The Hollywood Reporter

Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose searing novel There is no country for old people served as the basis for the Coen brothers’ 2007 film which won the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Director and Adapted Screenplay, has died. He was 89 years old.

McCarthy died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his publisher, Knopf, said.

Known for his crisp prose, his disturbing view of humanity, his uncompromising approach to death and violence – and his rebellion against quotation marks and semicolons – McCarthy has been celebrated as one of America’s foremost authors. of his time.

“He is the great pessimist of American literature, using his dervish phrases to illuminate a world in which almost everything (including punctuation) has already crumbled to dust,” Tim Adams writing in a 2009 profile for The Guardian. “He once said that he saw no point in literature that didn’t dwell on death. His touchstones are Dostoyevsky and Melville; he doesn’t have much time for Henry James. His morbid visions, however, are so elemental in their narrative that they have long since won over those who have staked out more nuanced territory.

McCarthy was also known for his extensive “Border Trilogy” – composed of 1992 All the pretty horses1994 The passage and 1998 Plain towns — and its post-apocalyptic tragedy The roadpublished in 2006.

All the pretty horses was employed for a 2000 film directed by Billy Bob Thornton and starring Matt Damon and Penélope Cruz, and The road became a 2009 release starring Viggo Mortensen. And his third novel, 1973 God’s Sonwas used for a 2013 feature directed by James Franco and starring Tim Blake Nelson.

The counselor (2013), directed by Ridley Scott and starring Cruz, Michael Fassbender, Javier Bardem and Cameron Diaz, represented McCarthy’s first original screenplay for the big screen. He also adapted his play Limited sunset for a 2011 HBO TV movie starring Tommy Lee Jones and Samuel L. Jackson.

McCarthy received the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2007 for The roada haunting book about a father and son’s journey through a desolate world.

Usually reluctant to promote his work, the author agreed to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for the only on-camera interview of her career after she focused on The road during one of his monthly book club segments.

“Well, I don’t think [promotion is] good for the head,” McCarthy said Winfrey. “If you spend a lot of time thinking about how to write a book, you shouldn’t talk about it, you probably should. That’s my feeling.

McCarthy went on to describe her distinctive writing style. “Simple, declarative sentences,” he said. “I believe in periods, capital letters and the occasional comma. That’s it.”

On rare occasions, McCarthy acquiesced to a settler. Semicolons were a waste, in his opinion, and he never felt the need to use quotation marks when his characters spoke.

A passage from McCarthy typically sounded like this excerpt from 2005 There is no country for old people featuring one of its most infamous characters: ruthless hitman Anton Chigurh, played by Bardem in the film.

He ran cold water over his wrists until they stopped bleeding and he tore strips off a towel with his teeth and wrapped his wrists around and walked back into the office. He sat down on the desk and tied the napkin with tape from a dispenser, studying the gaping dead man from the floor. When he was done, he took the deputy’s wallet out of his pocket and took the money and put it in his shirt pocket and dropped the wallet on the floor. Then he got his air bottle and the stun gun and went through the door and got in the deputy’s car and started the engine and turned around and pulled out and headed over to the road.

On the highway, he picked out a late-model Ford one-driver sedan, turned on the headlights, and briefly sounded the siren. The car shot at the shoulder. Chigurh parked behind him, cut the engine, threw the tank over his shoulder and got out. The man watched him in the rear view mirror as he approached.

What’s the matter, officer? he said.

Sir, would you mind getting out of the vehicle?

The man opened the door and walked out. What it is about? he said.

Could you step away from the vehicle, please.

The man walked away from the vehicle. Chigurh could see doubt creeping into his eyes at the bloodstained figure in front of him, but it was too late. He placed his hand on the man’s head like a healer. The pneumatic hiss and the click of the piston sounded like a door closing. The man slid silently to the ground, a round hole in his forehead from which blood bubbled and ran into his eyes, taking with him his slowly uncoupled world visible to behold. Chigurh wiped his hand with his handkerchief. I just didn’t want you to get blood on the car, he said.

Bardem took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his chilling portrayal of Chigurh, and Joel Coen and Ethan Coen shared awards for Directing, Adapted Screenplay, and (along with Scott Rudin) Best Picture.

The writing trophy was fitting as McCarthy originally conceived it There is no country for old people as a scenario, he told The Wall Street Journal in 2009. But there was little interest in its original release. “They actually said, ‘It’s never going to work.’ Years later, I took it out and made a novel out of it. It didn’t take long,” he said.

“I was at the Oscars with the Coens. They had a table full of awards before the night was over, sitting there like beer cans. One of the first awards they got was best screenplay, and Ethan came back and said, “Well, I didn’t do anything, but I’m keeping it.”

He was born Charles McCarthy on July 20, 1933 in Providence, Rhode Island. Her father, Joseph, a lawyer, got a job with the Tennessee Valley Authority and moved the family to Knoxville. Dad’s middle name was Charles and he was nicknamed Cormac, its Gaelic equivalent, by his Irish aunts. His son adopted it as his pen name.

The eldest of six children, McCarthy was raised in relative prosperity in a home surrounded by lush woodland acres and occupied by servants. “We were considered wealthy because all the people around us lived in one or two room shacks,” he said. said The New York Times in 1992.

Amid a good Roman Catholic upbringing that included an education at St. Mary’s School and Knoxville Catholic High School, McCarthy was a bit of a rebel. “I felt early on that I was not going to be a respectable citizen,” he said. “I’ve hated school since the day I set foot there.”

McCarthy attended the University of Tennessee from 1951 to 1952 before dropping out to join the Air Force. His four years of service include a period of service in Alaska and, to combat boredom, he reads a lot and has a passion for literature.

In 1957, McCarthy gave the University of Tennessee another chance and had two stories published in The Phoenix, the student literary magazine, but he dropped out before graduating. Moving to Chicago, he earned his living working in an auto parts warehouse.

He returned to Tennessee in 1961, then spent time in Wyoming; Asheville, North Carolina; and New Orleans as he finished his first novel, The guardian of the orchard.

Knowing little about the book industry, McCarthy sent a blind submission to Random House, the only publishing name he recognized. Albert Erskine, William Faulkner’s last editor, saw potential in McCarthy’s writing and hired him. (They would work together until Erskine retired in 1987.)

Published in 1965, The guardian of the orchard had themes familiar to McCarthy fans. Set in a remote rural area of ​​Tennessee, the story begins with a murder before recounting the relationship between the smuggler who committed the crime and the dead man’s son, who is unaware that his new friend killed his father.

Although he received the William Faulkner Foundation Award for Outstanding First Novel, The guardian of the orchard only sold a few thousand copies. McCarthy’s Next Four Novels – 1968 dark exterior, God’s Son1979 Suttree and 1985 Blood Meridian or the Evening Redness in the West – also failed to appeal to the general public.

Widespread success finally came in 1992 with the publication of his sixth novel, All the pretty horses. More playful and upbeat than his previous efforts, it follows the adventures of a young Texan who travels on horseback through Mexico with his friend. He was portrayed as Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer on horseback.

(By the mid-1970s the author had moved to El Paso, and many of his later novels were set in West Texas.)

“Cormac McCarthy must be recognized as a talent equal to William Faulkner,” said the Time writing in his pretty horses review. “But whatever he owes to Faulkner’s style, his substance couldn’t be more different. Faulkner’s work is all about human history and everything takes place in mental spaces, whereas in Mr. McCarthy’s work human thought and activity seem almost entirely inconsequential when projected onto the vast extraterrestrial landscapes where they occur.

“Human behavior can achieve its own integrity – it is John Grady’s conscientious effort for this quality that makes him Mr. McCarthy’s most appealing character – but it usually seems to have little effect. He is unusual for a writer to take such a disinterested attitude toward human beings, but Mr. McCarthy, like John Grady, seems to have a higher opinion of horses.

With All the pretty horsesMcCarthy eventually had a bestseller, and with it, National Book Foundation and National Book Critics Circle awards.

“Cormac McCarthy changed the course of literature,” Nihar Malaviya, CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a statement. “For 60 years, he has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft and to exploring the endless possibilities and power of the written word. Millions of readers around the world have embraced his characters, his mythical themes, and the intimate emotional truths he laid bare on every page in brilliant novels that will remain both timely and timeless for generations to come.

His last two novels, The passenger And Stella Mariswere released last year.

Survivors include his sons, Cullen and John; brother Dennis; sisters Barbara Ann and Maryellen; and grandchildren Elena and Dayton. He often credited John as his inspiration for The road.

“A lot of the lines in there are text conversations that my son John and I had. I just mean that when I say he’s the co-author of the book,” McCarthy said during his the wall street journal interview. “Many things that the child [in the book] said are things John said.

“John said, ‘Dad, what would you do if I died?’ I said, ‘I would like to die too,’ and he said, ‘For you to be with me?’ I said, ‘Yes, so I can be with you.’ Just a conversation two guys would have.