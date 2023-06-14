Aishwarya Rai and Katrina are the five richest actresses in Bollywood





Many actors and actresses in the Bollywood film industry, despite the salary disparity, have managed to keep their net worth balanced and maintained. News 18 revealed the list of the five richest actresses in Bollywood: AISHWARYA RAI Aishwarya Rai is the richest actress in the Bollywood film industry with a net worth of INR 824 crore. However, after her marriage, she walked away from the industry. It works very little nowadays, but its value remains the same. PRIANKA CHOPRA World-renowned star Priyanka Chopra, who is also married to American singer Nick Jonas, comes after Aishwarya in terms of net worth. She has been a part of many big Bollywood movies and shows. The actress is now settled in the United States but still has an outstanding net worth of INR 577 crore. DEEPIKA PADUKONE Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone has a huge fan base not only in India but also internationally. Apart from making a prominent name for herself in Bollywood, she has shown her extremely vivid acting skills in Hollywood. Deepika, also known as the Queen of Bollywood, has a net worth of over INR 330 crore. MADHURI SAID the Devdas actress is widely known for her incredible dancing skills. With her killer moves and on-point expressions, she rules the hearts of many even today. Madhuri net worth is around INR 280 crore. KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif is one of the most polished and polished actresses in Hindi cinema with a net worth of around INR 164 crore. Apart from being part of many hit movies, the actress also owns her beauty brand under the name of Kay by Katrina.

