What you need to know about the actor’s 2 children, Gil and Ellie

Treat Williams has flexed his parenting muscles numerous times throughout his acting career, and it’s a role he cherished in real life, too.
The star, who died aged 71 this week in a motorbike accident, was a proud father and leaves behind two adult children.
The industry veteran, well known for his roles in ‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair,’ married Pam Van Sant in 1988. Four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Gill Williams. In 1998 they had their second child, a daughter named Elinor Williams.
Read on to learn more about the children the late actor leaves behind.
Gil Williams
Gill Williams, now 31, graduated from New York University in 2015 and his father shared a family photo on Twitter to celebrate the occasion.
The Williams eldest also seems drawn to acting, with several acting credits on IMdBmostly from 2015 and 2016. In 2015, the father-son duo worked together.
Playing with my son Gill today. Life is perfect, Williams shared on Twitter at the time.
Art and music are two of Gill Williams’ other passions, and he shared his songs And artwork on Instagram in the past.
Gill Williams has been mostly inactive on Instagram for the past few years, but made an appearance on her father’s account in December 2022 when Treat Williams wished her son a happy birthday.
“I’m so proud of you,” he wrote at the time.
Elinor Williams
Treat Williams affectionately called her daughter Elinor Williams “Ellie” and regularly paid tribute to her on social media. A week before his death he shared a photo of the 24-year-old and captioned it“I miss you my daughter.”
Earlier this year, the star posted another photo of her daughter and captioned the post, “Happy Women’s Day to my beautiful Ellie.”
The University of Vermont graduate has some film credits on IMDB as an actor and director of photography. She recently enjoyed a father-daughter trip to Universal Studios Hollywood and shared several photos from the adventure on her Instagram page.
“Dad and I went to the wizarding world,” she captioned the post.
Growing up, Ellie Williams had the opportunity to visit her father at work. Williams shared a photo of herself on the set of “Chicago Fire” in 2015. “My daughter Ellie was on set all day. You think she’d be bored,” he captioned the post.
What Treat Williams said about parenthood
Treat Williams constantly talked about her children. In May, he celebrated Mother’s Day by thanking his wife for bringing their children into the world.
“Thank you Pam for raising these wonderful humans to the amazing people they are today. Happy Mother’s Day,” he captioned the post.
In 2020, the actor told southern life about a family holiday tradition he had always cherished: chopping down a Christmas tree with his children.
We are going to a small and wonderful vegetable market stall, he said and added that his daughter would choose the tree before he and his son put it up.
All the decorations go out into the living room, a bottle of wine sits on the table and we always put on the exact same album. It’s Frank Sinatras Jolly Christmas, he says.
In the same year, Treat Williams spoke to Magazine of sensational interviewsof all the family time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
My daughter is at UVM, and my sons live with us, he says. I think being on an old farmhouse with land and being able to get out and about every day makes it a lot easier than my friends in New York. So I feel very lucky to be in an environment that I love.
