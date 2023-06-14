White Hollywood star apologizes for playing Michael Jackson: ‘Bad decision’





White British actor Joseph Fiennes recently expressed regret for playing pop star Michael Jackson in an episode of a British TV show that never aired. Fiennes, the brother of actor Ralph Fiennes, told British outlet The Observer that playing the African-American pop star was the “wrong decision” and claimed people had “a right to be upset”. The 2017 episode of Sky Arts’ ‘Urban Myths’ series never aired due to concerns from the Jackson family and others over its portrayal of the music legend. During his recent interview, Fiennes said, “I think people are absolutely right to be upset. And it was a bad decision. Absolutely. And I’m a part of it, there are producers, broadcasters, screenwriters, directors, all involved in these decisions.” MIAMI PRESCHOOL TEACHER PAINTED BLACK FACE ON STUDENTS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH LESSON He continued: “But obviously, if I’m being honest, I’ve become the voice of others. I wish they were around the table talking about it too. But you know, it came at a time when he there was a move and a shift and it was good, and it was, you know, a bad call. A bad mistake. Titled “Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon”, the episode centered on a supposed road trip of Marlon Brando, played by Brian Cox, and Elizabeth Taylor, played by Stockard Channing, as well as Fiennes’ version of the King of Pop. A trailer ahead of the episode sparked outrage from audiences, who criticized Fiennes’ lighter skin tone and prosthetic nose he used in an attempt to bring the “Thriller” star to life. MARYLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT GIVES CHILDREN A WORKSHEET ON THEIR LEVEL OF PRIVILEGE OR OPPRESSION At the time, Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, blasted the episode, saying, “Honestly, it makes me want to throw up.” Following the backlash from the trailer, Sky pulled the episode from the series before it aired, offering a statement saying: “We have made the decision not to air Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-length episode. hour of the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.” “We undertook to take a light look at purportedly real events and never intended to cause any offence,” the statement added. Initially, Fiennes defended his performance against critics, saying the ‘King of Pop’ “definitely had a pigmentation issue and that’s something I believe. He was probably closer to my color than his color. of origin”. Although after seeing the episode’s growing pushback, he admitted that he helped convince the network not to air it. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fiennes told The Observer: “And, just to say, I asked the broadcaster to take it down. And there was some pretty heated discussion, but ultimately people made the right call.”

