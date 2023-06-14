Actor Treat Williams dies aged 71 in motorcycle accident





The actor Treat Williams who chicago fire Fans know as the father of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Benny died following a motorcycle accident, his relatives announced Monday evening June 12. He was 71 years old. “It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away this evening in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident,” his family said in a statement. according to NBC News. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply bereaved at this time.” Williams has had an acclaimed career in film, television and stage. He got his big break playing Danny Zuko in Fat on Broadway. He would go on to appear in several other theatrical productions, includingThe Penzance Pirates,Oleanna, and finally Follies in 2001 before focusing on the screen. His big breakthrough in movies arguably came in 1979, when he played George Berger in Hair, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year, Actor. Between then and 2021, he made appearances in dozens of films, includingtown prince,speak softly,Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous,What’s Happening in Vegas,second actAnd12 powerful orphans, his last film role before he died. However, it is Williams’ tenure on television where our viewers know him best. He had a recurring role in chicago fire as Benny Severide, Kelly’s father with whom he has a contentious relationship. Benny’s character appeared as recently as the Season 11 finale, when Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) was concerned that Kelly was co-opting Benny’s drifting ways. Williams also appeared onLaw & Order: Special Victims Unitin season 13, episode 10 (“Spiraling Down”, 2011). Williams’ longtime agent Barry McPherson said CNN in an interview about his untimely passing, I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He had so much talent. He was an actor actor. The filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.” The actor of an actor he was. In a “Acting Lessons” video for Netflixin fact, Williams urged young performers, “The only thing I would say is worry about what you’re doing, not how you’re doing it. If you’re very focused on what you have to say, or what you’re trying to say to the other person, or what you’re sharing with the public, you’ll be much more comfortable, and I think, truthful.

