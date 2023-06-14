List of 7 Upcoming Ranveer Singh Movies





Bombay: Ranveer Singh, known for his electrifying energy in Bollywood, has recently suffered setbacks with his theatrical releases. Films like Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to live up to the expectations the actor set for himself. So, over the past few months, the actor is said to have sat down to read scripts and carefully decided on the path of his acting career. The actor has decided to choose films that will have more theatrical value. Here is a list of some of his upcoming projects where to see the actor well between 2023 and 2025. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh (Instagram) Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie releases 1. Rocky and Rani’s love story The film will mark the return as director of Karan Johar after Ghost Stories. The film is said to be a romantic family drama with an ensemble cast. Ranveer Singh is set to play Rocky, the male lead in the film opposite Alia Bhatt. The pair were last seen in the critically acclaimed film Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film will be released in theaters on July 28. 2. Singham Again Rohit Shettys’ detective universe, which includes Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Singham, gets another addition with Singham Again. Singh will join the cast of Ajay Devgn along with Akshay Kumar. According to sources, Ranveer Singh will play a pivotal role in the Singham verse and will shoot for 30-35 days. The film is set to be released on August 15, 2024. 3. Simba 2 In May 2022, Ranveer Sigh subtly confirmed the sequel to the Simmba universe. So there is another Rohit-Ranveer collab for the public to be ready for. 4. Baiju Bawra Legendary duo Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actor are in talks to work for Baiju Bawara again. The director last worked with Singh on his controversial film Padmavat. Alia Bhatt has been locked up to play the female lead in the film. Filming will begin right after SLB wraps up filming for its Heera Mandi series. 5. Gift 3 Ranveer is said to play the iconic role of Don in the Farhan Akhtars adventure. The director will start shooting the movie right after finishing with Jee Le Zara starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif which will start in September or October. Ranveer Singh has huge shoes to fill as the role was previously played by legend Amitabh Bachchan in the film Chandra Barots and Shah Rukh Khan in the first part of the Farhan Akhtars franchise. 6. Adaptation of Tamil Epic: Velpari The actor has signed a film with one of the most prolific directors of Indian cinema S. Shankar. The film is based on an epic Tamil novel and is expected to release in 2025. 7. Shaktiman Director credited with Tamil superhero film Minnal Murali, Basil Joseph is developing a superhero franchise of Indian superhero Shaktimaan with Sony Pictures. Ranveer Singh is in talks with the media house to play the superhero, according to various reports. The actor has a busy schedule for the next two years with some of the biggest projects of his career. Now we have to wait and see if the star can break out of her rut and give audiences the old Ranveer Singh they’ve been waiting for. So which next Ranveer Singh movie are you looking forward to seeing on the big screen? Share your thoughts below!

