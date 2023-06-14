‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh tweeted about suicide before his shocking death





Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh tweeted about suicide several times before taking his own life on June 1. The 52-year-old man died of asphyxiation while at his Michigan home, the Washtenaw County Medical Examiners’ Office confirmed to the Post on Monday. “Let’s face it…Jesus was suicidal and as a Roman Catholic I was taught that suicide is a sin…Double standard because he was the boss’s son,” Batayeh wrote in a tweet published on April 9, 2015. Just over a year later, the star penned a second bizarre suicide post. “Have you ever been so bored that you consider killing yourself just because it’s something to do?” Batayeh asked his supporters April 17, 2016. On November 20, 2019, the actor appeared again in a gloomy frame of mind, Tweeter“The holiday season is here. It’s a time of reflection and rebirth. It’s also a time of depression and suicide. It’s all about perspective. He added sardonically, “#this is the season”.





‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh tweeted about suicide several times before his tragic death earlier this month. He is pictured in 2012. Getty Images Batayeh’s family previously told the Post that the actor died in his sleep from a heart attack and that his passing was very sudden. Contacted by The Post on Monday, Batayeh manager Steve Owens reiterated that the actor died of a heart attack in his sleep without further comment. However, a Pittsfield Township Police Department report obtained by The Post said law enforcement was called to his third-floor one-bedroom apartment for an unattended death and possible suicide. According to the report, a male relative was aware of Batayeh’s turbulent mental health and that Batayeh had spent a weekend with him late last month as a distraction. The relative told police that Batayeh had attempted suicide about a decade ago. The report also noted that another witness, identified as Batayeh’s therapist, claimed the actor had been his client on and off for the past seven years, and that the witness grew concerned when Batayeh missed. an appointment scheduled for the morning of June 1st. Batayeh was unmarried and had no children.





In “Breaking Bad,” Batayeh (left) played Markowski, the manager of an industrial laundry run by drug kingpin Gus Fring, for three episodes in 2011 and 2012. CMA The Michigan native is best known for his role in “Breaking Bad.” He played Markowski, the manager of an industrial laundry run by drug kingpin Gus Fring, for three episodes in 2011 and 2012. Batayeh has also made guest appearances on other hit shows including Everybody Loves Raymond, The Bernie Mac Show, The Shield, Boy Meets World and CSI: Miami. During this time, he appeared in films such as American Dreamz (2006), This Narrow Place (2011) and the 2012 drama Detroit Unleaded.





A Pittsfield Township Police Department report obtained by The Post said law enforcement was called to his third-floor one-bedroom apartment for an unattended death and possible suicide. Batayeh is survived by his five sisters, as well as nieces and nephews, the latter relatives calling him their Funcle, according to an obituary provided by the family which praised him as a kind, sensitive, intelligent and gifted soul. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free, confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial 24/24. 7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or visitSuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/13/breaking-bad-actor-mike-batayeh-tweeted-about-suicide-before-shocking-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos