DVIDS – News – Hollywood Guard Maintenance Manager Wins Air Force Association Maintenance Efficiency Award





California Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Giovanni Macro of the 146th Airlift Wing (146 AW) Maintenance Squadron was presented with Chief Master Sgt. Dick Red Maintenance Effectiveness Award for Outstanding Contributions to Aerospace Maintenance for the Air National Guard, June 3, 2023, at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, Calif. The award was presented via teleconference by Rhonda Weiss, Ph.D., on behalf of the United States Air Force Association, with 146 AW leadership, Macros’ wife, Alicia Macro, and several members of 146 Squadron maintenance present. Born to Italian immigrants and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Macro, in his early 20s, joined 146 AW while still based at Van Nuys Airport in the northern San Fernando Valley. . He is one of four remaining members of 146 AW Maintenance Squadron still serving with 146 AW before moving to Port Hueneme in 1988. Macro recalled his long career, talking about his deployments to Kuwait and Panama, his time on active duty after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the transition 146 AW made from the E-model C-130 of the Vietnamese era to the improved J-. model in 2002, and the generational change he saw from his time as a young aviator in the 1980s. Macro says one of his most memorable events serving the wing was his involvement in supporting Marines after a mid-air collision between a Marine Corp F-35B and a KC-130J refueling plane overhead. of Ocotillo Wells, California in 2020. Fortunately, the collision did not cause any casualties. However, the KC-130J could no longer fly after the emergency landing. Macro would then begin the Herculean task of helping the Marines recover the plane. Meanwhile, Macro led a crash recovery team to help remove the KC-130 from the crash site and return it to the aircraft base. Throughout the interview, what was indeed evident was Macros’ love of his work teaching young Airmen the craft of aircraft mechanics and his humility upon being awarded the prestigious Chief Master Sgt. Dick Red Award. Chief Staff Sgt. Lyman Barnes, who nominated Macro for the award, commented: You don’t usually see a senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) receive this award. Usually, you might see a maintainer who is a high-level staff or tech. sergeant. Someone who is technically proficient, but I just had to put Gio in there because he takes his knowledge and passes it on to younger Airmen. When presenting the award, the humble Macro, who remained modest throughout the ceremony, said the real reward came from his military service. It was a real honor and a surprise that I received for this award. I don’t expect accolades – I’m not that kind of person. A pat on the back is enough for me, said Macro. When asked why he stayed in the military for so long, Macro replied: Pride in what I do. I always love getting up, coming to work and interacting with the guys. I believe we are a cohesive family. I’ve seen this place go on a roller coaster with peaks and valleys, and I’ve been through it all and still love coming here. I love working on these planes, making our product, watching it fly, and I know I was part of it. Date taken: 06.03.2023 Date posted: 13.06.2023 19:19 Story ID: 447092 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, USA Web views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



