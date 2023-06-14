Daily horoscope for June 14, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Birthday today (06/14/23). Make thoughtful plans this year for the decade ahead. Patiently build your career. Slow down with the physical barriers this summer, before fall delights love and family ties. Winter planning offers ease. Make some romantic adjustments this spring, before your friends prompt something fun. Imagine miraculous results and achievements. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8. Income could come from unexpected sources. Expensive surprises could interrupt your budgets. Complete your plans and forecasts for contingencies. Maintain positive balances. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 9 GB for what you will. Measure the gap between that and what you have. Take small incremental steps. Keep your eyes on the prize. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 7 Recharge in peace and intimacy. Clean, sort and organize. Revise plans to accommodate unforeseen conditions. Put things away. Get ready for what’s next. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is an 8 Social gatherings reveal unexpected connections. You can see what doesn’t work with a group situation. Don’t push someone’s sensitive area. Practice diplomacy, empathy and kindness. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 7 Advanced Professional Goals in the direction of least resistance. Polish your work. Adjust budgets and logistics based on changes. Wait for the obstacles to be cleared. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is a 7 Explore curious avenues. Discover both obvious ugliness and hidden beauty. Don’t push the limits. Wait for better conditions to advance. Document your research and experiences. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is an 8 Enjoy lucrative markets, despite temporary delays or extra spending. Collaborate to simplify where you can. Share efforts and efficiencies. Maintain positive balances. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 Collaborate around a challenge or delay. Sensitivities abound; take extra precautions to avoid upsets or arguments. Don’t force yourself. Patiently share the load. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is an 8 Watch the trail for traps. Physical effort produces results. Priority to health and well-being. If something hurts you, don’t move forward. Hydrate, eat and rest well. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is a 7 Love relationships aren’t always hearts and sunshine. Treat each other with more kindness, especially around sensitive topics. Avoid triggering situations. Unwind with simple pleasure. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Today is a 7 Savor the comforts of home. Make home improvements. Clean up messes and put things away. Declutter spaces for peace of mind. Add instant beauty with flowers or candles. Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Today is an 8 Edit and revise carefully before posting. Listen to the prevailing atmosphere. Timing matters. Monitor the pulse of ongoing controversies. Contribute to a larger conversation. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

