Here’s How and Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in Eastern North Carolina | Entertainment

With Juneteenth just around the corner, towns across eastern North Carolina offer festivities for residents to join in on.

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19 each year, is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. This year, June 19 falls on a Monday, so several annual festivities take place over the weekend.

Check out these ten June 16th celebrations in Jacksonville, New Bern and Kinston.

Onslow County June 19 Celebration

Onslow County’s 23rd Annual June 19 Celebration will be held this Saturday, June 17 at Georgetown Park in Jacksonville from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is organized by the Georgetown Renaissance Association and will celebrate freedom, heritage and culture. According to the City of Jacksonville’s Facebook page, the celebration will include a parade, vendors, food trucks, live performances, a car show and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Onslow County Juneteenth Observances

The Onslow Civic Affairs Committee will be hosting three June 16 celebrations on Friday, June 16.

The first will be at 8:30 a.m. at the Consolidated Health and Human Services Agency building, the second at 9:30 a.m. at Jacksonville City Hall, and the third at 10:30 a.m. at the County Government Center of Onslow.

According to a county press release, the celebrations will feature Crystal Blockett singing Lift Every Voice and Sing and a reflection by Mario Harris as guest speaker.

The celebrations are free and open to the public, according to the City of Jacksonville’s Facebook page, and will be recorded and available for viewing at both G10TV.gov and the City of Jacksonville YouTube channel.

Juneteenth Skate Party (Roller City of Jacksonville)

Roller City of Jacksonville, located at 120 Bridget Lane in Jacksonville, will be hosting a Juneteenth Skate Party on Monday, June 19 from 2-8 p.m.

Admission is $10 and skate rental is $3.

Onslow County Juneteenth Heritage Festival

Onslow County Parks and Recreation will host a Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 24 at 1 p.m. at 1250 Onslow Pines Road in Jacksonville.

According to a county press release, the celebration will feature live music and entertainment from the Suah African Dance Theater and the Throwback Collaboration Band, food trucks, vendors, spoken word, games, an interactive walkthrough to learn about Juneteenth’s history, water play and more.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own charcoal grill and food.

This family tradition has become a tangible symbol of the memory and resilience that endured slavery,” recreation program supervisor LaQuesha Cadwallader said in the statement. “Today, African American family reunions continue as an intergenerational celebration of community, brotherhood and heritage.

Juneteenth by The Brown Pelican (New Bern)

The Brown Pelican, located at 1017 B Broad Street in New Bern, will host a Juneteenth event on June 17 starting at 12 p.m.

For live entertainment, free food, drink specials and trivia, The Brown Pelican is the place to be. Free food will be offered while supplies last, quizzes with Terry will run from 4-7 p.m., and a live performance by Buck and Andrea will begin at 8 p.m.

Juneteenth Stories of Survival and Laughter (New Bern)

Juneteenth stories will be shared on June 15 at the North Carolina History Center, located at 529 S Front Street in New Bern, at 7 p.m.

Storyteller Donna Washington is internationally known as a multi-award winning storyteller, spoken word recording artist and author, and will take those in attendance “on a journey into tales that uplift the spirit and call us to care. each other, to honor our inner strength”. and keep working to achieve our dreams,” according to the Facebook description of the event.

These tales will include characters like Anansi, the god of stories, wisdom, knowledge and cunning; Brer Rabbit, who can outsmart Brer Fox and Brer Bear; and the tragic story of the Sun and Moon, which gave African American ancestors the strength to survive slavery.

The event is free and open to the public.

5th Annual June 19 Rooftop Celebration of Young Urban Professionals (New Bern)

Young Urban Professionals, a New Bern nonprofit, will be holding its 5th annual June 16 Rooftop Celebration on June 16 from 7-11 p.m. at Oliver & Cheek PLLC, located at 405 Middle Street in New Bern.

The theme for the event, according to the Young Urban Professionals Facebook page, is Afrofuturistic Glow, with an emphasis on “glow”. Ethnic clothing is encouraged and there will be prizes for the best dressed.

The event will also feature a Murphytown Seafood & BBQ food truck, cigar lounge and whiskey tasting, goody bags while supplies last and music from DJ D-Nice of Kinston.

The event is for ages 21 and up. Tickets for members are $25 and $50 for non-members. A combo ticket including a year’s membership and event entry costs $75, with a combo ticket including a year’s membership, tabletop display and event entry costing $125. Finally, a VIP combo ticket can also be purchased for $300 and will include a table for six people, two bottles of wine (white and red) and six event tickets.

Get tickets while they last at eventbrite.com.

Sankofa Musical (New Bern)

The New Bern Civic Theater will perform Sankofa Musical on June 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sankofa Musical, according to the Juneteenth of New Bern website, is “an uplifting and engaging experience for audiences showcasing African-American heritage and performance traditions.”

The show will be presented through spoken word, skits, poetry, music, song and dance. Sankofa is a word in the Twi language of Ghana which means “to recover”, explains the website.

Sankofa’s stage editions share nothing more than the name as each edition is uniquely created by the people involved, with no two looking alike. For those who have seen Sankofa in previous years at the New Bern Civic Theater, this edition will be completely new.

Get tickets at newberncivictheatre.org.

2023 Juneteenth of New Bern Celebration Festival and Parade

The Juneteenth of New Bern Coalition will host the Juneteenth of New Bern Celebration Festival and Parade 2023 on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Five Points community of New Bern.

According to Juneteenth of New Bern on Facebook, the event will hopefully bring together residents, stakeholders, elected officials, local businesses and nonprofits. The coalition is asking residents to help close several streets in the Five Points community to hold the festival.

According to the Juneteenth of New Bern website, the parade will begin at 11 a.m., beginning at Henderson Park, continuing to Broad and ending at CT Big Field. Festival hours will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a DJ, entertainment, vendors, a car show with cash prizes, and a youth basketball tournament with medals awarded.

A fireworks display will conclude the evening at dusk in Henderson Park.

The non-profit organization Juneteenth of New Bern, according to its Facebook page, exists exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, and its mission is “to preserve and actively promote the wide range of African-American heritage through educational and cultural activities that will benefit the community as a whole.”

Kinston Juneteenth and the Father’s Day Festival

The Kinston Juneteenth & Father’s Day Festival will take place on June 18 from 3-7:30 p.m. at the African American Music Park, located on S. Queen Street in Kinston.

The festival is organized by MainStreet Family Care, Bojangles and the African American Museum & Cultural Center, according to the festival flyer.

The event will feature local vendors, food trucks, concerts, children’s activities, community exhibits, storytellers, drummers, dancers, “bouncing houses” and more.

Live performances will include gospel music artists Jeryl Gray, Unity, Arnechi Renee and more.

Kinston Juneteenth Community Celebration

On June 17, from 4-7 p.m., the Neuse Regional Library’s annual June 19 Community Celebration will take place at Kinston Music Park.

According to the Neuse Regional Library Facebook page, the festival will feature storytellers, musical acts, local businesses, artists and vendors. The headliners are storyteller Mitch Capel, gospel singer Mary D. Williams and jazz pianist Le’Andra McPhatter. DJ KAOSS of WIKS 101.9 KISS FM will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

The event is free and open to the public. However, everyone is asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

