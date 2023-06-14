Treat Williams, actor of Everwood & Deep Rising, dies at 71





Actor Treat Williamswhose filmography included movies like Things to do in Denver when you’re dead And town princetragically died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. The Connecticut-born actor began his stage career playing Danny Zuko in Fat from 1972-1980. He made his film debut in the 1975 neo-noir thriller mortal hero, which also starred Don Murray and James Earl Jones. His breakout role came in the 1979 film Hairwhich earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination and launched a steady career in film and television that spanned decades. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT According to reports from The envelope, the prolific actor was killed in a road accident when his motorbike was hit by a car while he was riding it. The news was confirmed by actor Barry McPherson’s agent, and Williams’ family released a statement asking people to “…respect our privacy when dealing with our griefRead the full statement from Williams’ family below: “It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away this evening in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply bereaved right now. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of this,” Williams’ family said in a statement. “This is all so shocking at this time, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and all who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we process our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat has been appreciative of you all and continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers. Treat Williams Tribute: An Actor’s Actor Prior to his death, Williams had an active acting career, working in several TV shows and films, including the now canceled TV show Everwood. As one of his most memorable roles, his portrayal of Dr. Andrew ‘Andy’ Brown earned him a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actor in the Drama category. He also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the hit police procedural Blue bloodappearing in the episode “Irish Exits” earlier this year, which also appears to be his final project. In 1981, Williams starred in the neo-noir crime film, town prince, as NYPD Detective Daniel Ciello. His performance earned him immense praise, which earned him another Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. His big-screen resume is also comprehensive, starring in Breaking point, speak softly, What’s going on in Las Vegas, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 127 hoursAnd 12 mighty orphans, his last film appearance. Williams has also had success on television, having a recurring role on chicago fire and the main characters of Heartland, Against the wall, and the shores of the Chesapeake. Tributes poured in for Williams from his agent, who called him “an actor’s actor‘, and a slew of actors and former co-stars, including Kim Cattrall, William Baldwin, Mark Hamill and James Woods, who co-starred with Williams in Sergio Leone’s detective epic. Once upon a time in America. williams was a highly respected actor with a long career spanning nearly 50 years, and while it’s unclear if he had any projects pending before his passing, he will be greatly missed. Source: The Envelope

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/treat-williams-death-obituary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos