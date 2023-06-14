Hollywood mourns Treat Williams and Cormac McCarthy | News





Hollywood mourns the loss of two acclaimed personalities over the decades following the death in a traffic accident of actor Treat Williams, 71, and the passing of There is no country for old people 89-year-old author Cormac McCarthy. According to reports Williams, who starred in Everwood And Hairdied Monday afternoon after an incident involving his motorcycle and a car in Dorset, Vermont. Besides a recurring role on the WB series EverwoodWilliams screen credits include Hair for Milos Forman and 1941 for Steven Spielberg, both in 1979; Sidney Lumets Prince of the city in 1981; Sergio Leone Once upon a time in America in 1984; and years 1995 Things to do in Denver when you’re dead. Williams was born in December 1951 in Connecticut and moved to Vermont later in life. Friends and admirers took to Twitter to express their condolences. Treat was about the nicest, friendliest guy you could imagine, Sam Neill wrote, while Confirmation co-star Kerry Washington said: “I will be forever grateful to him for lending us his skill and grace. Illeana Douglas called Williams working on Prince of the city an indelible performance, and Malcolm McDowell called her death a great loss to the acting community. Separately, publisher McCarthys confirmed that the writer died of natural causes Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. McCarthy was considered one of America’s finest authors. Among his books adapted for the big screen and his screenplays were The road, All the pretty horses, The counselorAnd God’s Son. Born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 20, 1933, McCarthy and his family moved to Tennesee after his lawyer father found a new job. McCarthy attended the University of Tennessee before dropping out to join the Air Force and then embarking on his writing career. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for The road in 2007. Stephen King, writing on Twitter, called McCarthy perhaps the greatest American novelist of my time. Scottish historian and animator William Dalrymple noted: For me Cormac was the greatest prose stylist of our time & blood meridian probably my favorite contemporary novel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.screendaily.com/news/hollywood-mourns-treat-williams-cormac-mccarthy/5183091.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos