Microsoft’s planned Activision Blizzard merger is temporarily stalled





Microsoft’s planned $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard was blocked by a federal judge on Tuesday, allowing more time for an antitrust review of the deal. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco ruled in favor of a temporary restraining order requested by the Federal Trade Commission that will prevent Microsoft from entering into the deal. In a court filing on Monday, the commission had sought both a restraining order and an injunction to stop Microsoft from acquiring the California company behind hit games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, has spent months trying to get global approval for the merger. While a number of countries have approved the acquisition, regulators in two major economies, the US and the UK, have moved to stop it, arguing it could suppress competition in the market. video game market. The judge said her order temporarily blocking the deal was necessary to maintain the status quo while the Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against her is still pending. The bar for issuing an urgent restraining order is lower than for issuing a preliminary injunction blocking the deal. A hearing on the commission’s injunction request is set for June 22. The Commerce Commission already sued Microsoft last year to block the merger, but that case went to the US agencies’ internal judge in a trial that is due to start on August 2. The commission said it took its case to federal court this week because it fears Microsoft is trying to close the deal imminently before the trial begins, which would make it “difficult, if not impossible, to reverse course if the acquisition was found later”. be illegal. Microsoft said in a written statement late Tuesday that speeding up the court process in the United States will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the gaming market. A temporary restraining order makes sense until we can receive a decision from the court, which is moving quickly, the company said. you

