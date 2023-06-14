When Hrithik Roshan turned to Bollywood’s ‘biggest star’ Salman Khan for help in building a great physique, calling him ‘the best in the business’





Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is one of the leading players in the film industry. He is known for his exceptional talent, striking looks and incredible dancing skills. While he is an accomplished actor, did you know that he once took help from Salman Khan for bodybuilding? Scroll down to find out. It is well known that the superstar made his Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan’s romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. As the film became a blockbuster giving it the perfect launch pad. However, he was so nervous before his debut. Hrithik Roshan has done a lot in his ability to look good for his Bollywood debut. He even enlisted the help of Salman Khan for bodybuilding. In a chat with the BBC, Hrithik said he took singing and acting lessons to succeed in his dual role as Rohit and Raj in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I knew that the physique was very important, especially for this film where I played a double role, Rohit in the first part and Raj in the second half. I thought it would be nice if I could even physically show the difference between the two characters. So, I trained for a year, but I wasn’t seeing the kind of results I wanted to see, Hrithik recalls. Hrithik Roshan decided to call Salman. I did everything I could, including calling the biggest star Salman Khan, who didn’t know me at all. I just wondered who was the best in the business, it’s Salman, and I said, I have to try this. I have to try asking her what you’re doing. After carefully preparing for his role, Hrithik Roshan started filming the romantic drama with Ameesha Patel. Halfway through production, he realized, however, that the film focused more on his female lead and offered him few opportunities to demonstrate his abilities. He complained to his father, Rakesh Roshan, the film’s director. Script-wise, I thought it was a girl’s movie and I kept complaining to dad, you know dad, I have nothing to do. All I do is laugh or look good or dance. How can I show people that I can do things,” Hrithik shared. Revealing how his father reacted to his constant complaints, the actor added: He said, I’m doing a movie, you want to do it, do it. But don’t tell me how to make the movie. I’m not making the film to throw you, I’m doing it because I have an idea, you play it since you suit the role. You are a newcomer who happens to be my son. Hrithik Roshan’s fears regarding his role in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai were unwarranted as the film became a huge hit after its release. This has enhanced Hrithik’s position as a skilled Hindi cinema actor who can dance and act. For more Bollywood updates, follow Koimoi. Must Read: Ramayana will be high on visual effects, Nitesh Tiwari is planning the biggest castings ever Filming details are already in and we can’t keep calm! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

