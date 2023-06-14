Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin and Avneet Struggle for Their Bollywood Dreams | Web series





Nawazuddin SiddiquiIt is The upcoming romantic comedy Tiku Weds Sheru also stars actor Avneet Kaur, who will mark his Bollywood debut as a lead. On Wednesday, the makers released the trailer for the long-awaited film, backed by Kangana Ranaut. Read also : Kangana Ranaut Shares First Look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur’s Film Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are two opposites who end up getting married. Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer The trailer introduces Tiku and Sheru, two opposites who end up getting married. Tiku sees her marriage as an opportunity to land in Mumbai and fulfill her big acting dream. Sheru, on the other hand, has struggled for years in the industry. Filled with humorous one-liners, the film also shines a light on people’s struggles in life and promises to present an offbeat love story. A day before the trailer was released, Kangana shared his excitement for the project on social media. She took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of photos of herself to announce the trailer’s release date. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, Very excited for the trailer launch tomorrow… Tiku is marrying Sheru on June 23rd. Only on @primevideoin. Tiku Weds Sheru is the first project produced by Kangana under its production house, Manikarnika Films. It is directed and written by Sai Kabir and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur together for the first time, who share a 27-year age gap between them. Early posters for the film had previously featured Nawazuddin as Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru. Avneet, meanwhile, will be seen as Tasleem Khan, aka Tiku in the film. Filming for Tiku Weds Sheru wrapped last year in February. Nawazuddin had shared photos from their closing party and said, “The beautiful #TikuWedsSheru filming process is complete today. The energy and dedication of the Tiku Weds Sherus team was unmatched across the department. Kangana Ranaut was a very encouraging creative and endearing producer. @Avneet is a gifted actor and an amazing dancer. Director Sai Kabir, your creativity is superlative & DOP #DonFernando, you are a magician behind the lenses. All my co-actors, you m inspired and pushed me to give my best in this movie. This joy ride is coming to an end. It’s a WRAP. Nawazuddin on Kangana Ranaut Talking about working with Kangana, Nawazuddin previously told Hindustan Times, Kangana film producer bohot hi kamal ki (she is a fantastic film producer). She was very committed. From the actors to the technicians, everyone was very happy with his production. If anyone had a problem, she would solve it. She took care of everything. Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The official release date from the manufacturers is still awaited.

