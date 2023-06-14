Actor Treat Williams, a regular on Berkshires stages, dies in a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont | theater arts

DORSET, Vt. Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the television series Everwood and the film Hair, as well as appearances on Berkshires stages, died Monday after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, state police announced. He was 71 years old.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a Honda SUV was turning left in a car park when it collided with a Williams motorbike in the town of Dorset, according to a statement of the Vermont State Police.

Williams could not avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said. Williams was wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized. He had signaled the bend and was not immediately arrested, although the crash investigation continued, police said.

Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center, Vermont.

The actor was a regular on stages in the Berkshires and southern Vermont, most recently appearing in Great Barrington.

On Friday, June 10, Williams performed an excerpt from a self-penned play about Ulysses S. Grant as part of a benefit for Great Barrington Public Theater.

We were just backstage having a good time and talking and enjoying each other’s company, said art director Jim Frangione, a friend and collaborator of Williams for more than 30 years. He told The Eagle the two hoped to stage Williams’ play at Great Barrington next summer as a workshop or production.

He was a pilot and he loved motorcycles and planes and he was a real adventurer, remembers Frangione.

Williams has performed in local theater productions ranging from a 1991 Williamstown Theater Festival staging of David Mamets Speed-the-Plow to 2013’s The Lion in Winter at the Berkshire Theater Group.

With the passing of Treat Williams, we recognize the loss of an artist whose contribution to the world of entertainment will be remembered, Berkshire Theater Group artistic director Kate Maguire said in a statement to The Eagle.

Williams’ agent Barry McPherson also confirmed the actors’ deaths.

I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He had so much talent McPherson told People magazine.

He was an actor, McPherson said. The filmmakers loved him. It has been the heart of… Hollywood since the late 1970s.

Born in Connecticut, Williams made his film debut in 1975 as a police officer in the film Deadly Hero and went on to star in more than 120 television and film roles, including the films The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City and Once Upon a Time in America.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film version of the hit musical Hair.

He appeared on dozens of television shows, but was perhaps best known for his 2002-2006 starring role in Everwood as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of the same name.

Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show Blue Bloods.

Williams’ stage appearances included Broadway shows including Grease and Pirates of Penzance.

Colleagues and friends praised Williams as kind, generous and creative.

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America, actor James Woods tweeted. He can be quite lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his good humor and resilient sense of humor were a godsend. I really loved him and I’m devastated that he’s gone.

Working with Treat Williams on Mamets Speed ​​the Plow in Williamstown in ’91 was the start of a great friendship, tweeted writer, director and producer Justine Bateman. Shit, shit. Deal, you were the best. I like you.

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous and creative man, actor Wendell Pierce tweeted. In no time, he quickly made friends with me and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We worked on only one movie together, but we’ve connected occasionally over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.

Eagle staff reporter Aaron Simon Gross contributed to this report.