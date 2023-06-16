Dealing with Williams’ death: Tragic new detail emerges on Hollywood actor’s final moments killed in motorbike crash

Tragic new details have emerged following the death of Hollywood star Treat Williams.

The 71-year-old actor, who has more than 120 film credits under his belt, died after a motorcycle accident on June 12, his agent Barry McPherson confirmed to People.

He was killed this afternoon. He was turning left or right (and) a car cut him off, McPherson told the publication.

I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

He has appeared since the force of the impact sent Williams flying through the air, but he was still alert and talking to paramedics before succumbing to his injuries.

Veteran actor Treat Williams has died after a motorcycle accident in Vermont. He was 71 years old. (PA) Credit: PA

A witness, Matt Rapphahn, recounted The daily mail that Williams was able to answer questions from first responders at the scene in Dorset, Vermont.

Rapphahn was standing outside his car business when he saw the crash.

I saw Treat flying through the air, he said, noting that Williams was wearing a helmet.

The tire was still spinning.

He was fully alert, answering questions.

Rapphahn said the actor was clearly in a lot of pain.

He was totally spread out, and they were asking him basic questions, like Do you know where you are, and What’s your wife’s name, that sort of thing, he said.

Treat Williams like Lenny Ross in Blue Bloods. Credit: SCB Photographic Archives / CBS via Getty Images

And he was responsive.

He looked like he was awake all the time because obviously when they had to move him, you could tell he was in a lot of pain.

They loaded him into the ambulance and drove off.

Honestly, I was hopeful he was going to pull through.

Williams was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, but was later pronounced dead.

A comedian comedian

The actor has had a long career in theatre, film and television, dating back to the late 1970s.

He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as George Berger in Hair and had ongoing roles in television shows such as Chesapeake Shores, Blue Bloods, Chicago Fire, White Collar and Everwood.

He was a comedian, his agent said.

The filmmakers loved him.

It has been at the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.

He was really proud of his performance this year.

He was so happy with the job I offered him. He had a balanced career.

Williams and Jennifer Lopez in December 2017 in New York. Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / CG pictures

In a statement, his family wrote: It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away this evening in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident.

As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply grieving at this time.

Vermont State Police said in a statement the actor was seriously injured in Dorset around 4:53 p.m. Monday when a Honda SUV spun in front of him, ending in a collision that threw Williams from his 1986 Honda motorcycle.

The driver of the SUV, named Ryan Koss, 35, was not injured.

According to the police, an investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Beyond devastated

In their statement, his family said his loved ones were beyond devastated.

Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in it all, the family said.

This is all so shocking right now, but know that Treat was deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill Williams and Elinor Williams.

– with NBC

