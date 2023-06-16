Meet the Jewish actor who plays the only Jewish character in Broadway’s ‘New York, New York’

(New York Jewish Week) Broadway actor Oliver Prose and I met on a bench outside Central Park’s iconic Bow Bridge in the middle of a sunny afternoon. It’s nearly six months after its Broadway debut in New York, New York and two days after a performance at the Tony Awards, but it shows no signs of slowing down.

Prose chose this scenic spot for our reunion because it’s the actual inspiration for one of his favorite sets from the show, which won a Tony on Sunday for Best Scenic Design in a Musical.

In all of the Grand Central, Bow Bridge, Penn Station stages, all of those iconic locations are recreated with the sets, he said. It is aesthetically one of the most beautiful shows I have ever seen.

New York, New York, is a dancing musical from legendary songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb. It weaves multiple tales of musicians trying to make it in New York in 1946, portrayed here as a post-war era of possibility and potential. Among a diverse cast of characters, Prose plays the only Jewish character in the musical: Alex Mann, a young violinist auditioning for Juilliard who fled Poland just before the Holocaust began.

As tourists walked around smashing hot dogs, taking selfies, and listening to tour guides, Prose and I talked about what it’s like to be Jewish on Broadway right now, both in and out of the locker room at a time when Jewish stories are getting a lot of attention. Example: on the subject of anti-Semitism Parade and Leopoldstadt won Tonys for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Play, respectively. The theme will continue with Alex Edelmans Just for Us, which opens this summer, followed by Barry Manilows Harmony in the fall and Prayer for the French Republic in the winter.

As we chatted on a bench across from the bridge, I happened to notice a blue chai pendant sticking out of his casual black collared shirt. I asked her if the necklace was part of the show, like Michaela Diamonds Jewish star she wears as her Parade character, Lucille Frank.



It’s not, but I bought it for the opening of the show, he said. I’ve never really worn jewelry. There’s never really been a moment for me before that made me feel like I needed to project: This is my Jewishness. But for this show, it was really good.

I’ve never really felt very comfortable or need to say I’m Jewish because I don’t practice that often, added Prose, who grew up in Greenwich, Conn., and now lives in Brooklyn. I haven’t been to the temple since I was a teenager. I celebrate the holidays with my family, but it’s always been something I associate with my family. I never really felt it personally before, but because of this role, I really started to feel proud to be Jewish.

Playing a Jewish character as his first Broadway role seems fitting, he said. And, it just so happens that the role in New York, New York is one of the first shows, on or off Broadway, he’s worked on since graduating from the Tisch School of the Arts in London. New York University in 2019. Recent Years. , he worked as an administrative assistant at NYU while sending self-recorded auditions.

At the end of the semester, I had no idea what I was going to do, he says.

After sending in an audition tape for the musical in late December last year, Prose had an in-person call back in January later that night his agent called to say he had gotten the role.

I never would have expected to be in a Kander and Ebb musical directed by Susan Stroman for my first Broadway experience, Prose said, pointing out that he was not a song and dance guy, his last role was in a three-way show in Arizona. If you had told me a year ago that I was going to do this specifically at the Tonys, I would have said you were completely nuts.

It was an eye-opening experience as a young emerging artist, he added.

New York, New York, designed for the Broadway tourist crowd, is loosely based on Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film of the same name, although Alex Mann and several other supporting characters were written specifically for this production, in the framework of David Thompson’s book. It features the film’s catchy tunes, including its title track you know plus new songs penned by the Hamilton legend and Fan of Fiddler on the Roof Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The plot centers on the volatile relationship between bright-eyed aspiring musicians Francine Evans (Anna Uzele), who came to New York via Philadelphia, and jaded multi-instrumentalist Jimmy Doyle (Colton Ryan). Along the duo’s journey to success, they cross paths with several other musicians trying to break into the big city, like Proses Alex Mann, a violin protege.

It’s a show that tries to cover a lot of stories, Prose said. Many of them really have nothing to do with being Jewish and what Judaism meant at that time.

But Prose recognizes how Jewish stories are being explored on Broadway in a variety of ways right now, he said. From a broad perspective, on Broadway, it’s something that’s celebrated and recognized. But it’s also opposite, which really tells me the world is listening. People hear it and like it, people don’t like it and that makes it even more important.

I feel part of it all, he added.

We end our interview by crossing the bridge and exiting the park. Prose described how he is still getting used to the night work schedule. We say our farewells; I’m heading to Midtown to write this article, while Prose heads to the St. James Theater to take a nap in his dressing room before the evening encore.