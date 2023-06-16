Recharge for summer fun with a sweet superfood





Summertime adventures can often take people just about anywhere, from down the street to the neighborhood pool to crossing the country on a family road trip. Wherever the action takes you this summer, remember to stay refreshed and energized with easy snacks that provide the nutrition you need. For example, these sweet potato summer rolls offer a tasty way to recharge after some time in the sun. Made with peanut butter, celery sticks and North Carolina sweet potatoes, these are perfect for serving your family after a day of fun. Classified as a “diabetes superfood” by the American Diabetes Association, sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, all of which are good for your overall health. Plus, they offer a natural sweetener with no added sugar. Consider these additional sweet potato facts as you prepare for summertime excitement. Versatile: As one of the most versatile and easy to add vegetables to a variety of recipes to enhance flavor and nutritional content, sweet potato can be a key ingredient in simple or savory, sweet or savory dishes. They can be cooked and prepared on the stovetop, baked, microwaved, grilled or simmered. Single word spelling:“Sweetpotato” should be spelled as one word, even if you are unfamiliar with that spelling. In fact, the North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission deliberately spells it in one word (a practice adopted by the National Sweet Potato Contributors in 1989) as a way for shippers, distributors, employees of warehouse and consumers to avoid confusion with the equally unique and distinctive white potato or sweet potato. Shelf life and storage: Not only are sweet potatoes plentiful and can be found at just about any grocery store or farmers market, they also have a long shelf life – up to 4 weeks if stored properly in a cool, dry place. and well ventilated, away from heat sources. Ideal for athletes: Due to their high carbohydrate content, sweet potatoes are great both before and after workouts. With complex carbs that provide sustained energy and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and repair muscle, sweet potatoes can boost both endurance and recovery. Find more summer recipe ideas by visiting ncsweetpotatoes.com. Sweet potato summer rolls Servings: 4 2 1/2 cups North Carolina sweet potatoes 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 teaspoons sesame seeds 3 tablespoons of maple syrup salt, to taste coarse pepper, to taste 4 stalks of celery 1 red pepper 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter 1/3 cup hot water 1/4 cup cooking soy cream 1 tablespoon of soy sauce 12 sheets of rice paper (22 centimeters in diameter) 2 tablespoons chopped and roasted peanuts Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into strips 1 cm thick. In a skillet, heat the olive oil. Fry sweet potato strips 3-4 minutes, turning occasionally; sprinkle with sesame seeds, deglaze with maple syrup and reduce briefly. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and let cool. Wash celery and red pepper; cut into strips. Mix peanut butter with water, cream and soy sauce. Let the rice paper sheets rise according to the instructions on the package. Spread strips of sweet potato, celery and red pepper on the top half of a sheet of rice paper. Drizzle with sauce. Fold the bottom half over the strips then over the edges. Repeat with remaining rice paper sheets and ingredients. Sprinkle summer rolls with chopped peanuts. Serve with the rest of the sauce.

