Taapsee Pannu reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s viral comment on ‘Bollywood camps’

Priyanka Chopra’s recent explosive revelations about Bollywood and her camps had been making headlines when they caught everyone’s attention. Now Taapsee Pannu, who has been entertaining people for a decade, has spoken out about her own experiences in a recent interview where she basically refrained from blaming anyone.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Blurr actor shared: Yes, Bollywood camps are not something people don’t know about. He’s been there forever. It can be a circle of friends of actors, a certain agency or a group they are part of and people’s loyalty differs depending on that. Everyone should have the right to choose who they want to work with or have in their films. I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers.

She added, I never had the view that everything would be fair in the film industry. I always knew it was going to be biased. So why talk about it now? For me, the rule of the game is that it will be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all this you still decide to be part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later.

The actress went on to point out that Bollywood is not the only industry that has camps, Forget this industry of which I don’t know any professions except sports probably, where camp and favoritism don’t exist, at least in a certain way. The results are fair and square, and proportional to his talent. It doesn’t depend on luck,” she said.

She also explained that to stay in the industry as a foreigner, you have to consistently do a great job. She joked, To be part of this industry, you first have to get your foot in the door, and if you do, there’s a struggle to be able to make your presence felt. You have to fight to prove yourself in every movie. It’s not like you have a blockbuster movie and the next 10 years are sorted for you. It doesn’t happen like that with people coming into this industry with no experience. We have to constantly continue to do a good job so that we can have our own reputation.”

Meanwhile, on the labor front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in thriller Blurr. She will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hiranis Dunki.