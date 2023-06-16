Al Pacino: Godfather actor, 83, welcomes new baby with 29-year-old partner | Ents & Arts News





Al Pacino’s partner has given birth to her fourth child, according to US reports. The Scarface godfather and actor, 83, and producer Noor Alfalah, 29, have welcomed a son named Roman. Pacino’s publicist Stan Rosenfield confirmed the child’s arrival to the Associated Press on Thursday but did not provide further details. The couple – who announced they were expecting a child just a fortnight ago – were seen having dinner together in April last year, sparking speculation about their relationship. They have been dating since the COVID pandemic, reports Page Six. Picture:

Al Pacino in 2003 with his daughter Julie, now 33. Photo: AP



The Oscar-winning actor has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant. He fathered twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo. Alfalah was rumored to have dated Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger for over a year until 2018. She was also spotted with Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood in 2019. The 29-year-old describes herself as a “storyteller” on her Instagram account. According to her IMDB page, she worked as a producer on two films currently in post-production, including Billy Knight, starring Pacino. The new addition to the Pacino family follows his fellow actor Robert De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79. Read more entertainment news:

There are 51 years between his eldest, Drena De Niro, and his youngest. Pacino and De Niro join a string of stars embracing fatherhood later in life – including Sir Mick, now 79, who had his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with Melanie Hamrick in December 2016 while he was 73 years old. Broadcaster Jon Snow became a dad again at 75 in 2021. And media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when his daughter Chloe, with ex-wife Wendi Deng, was born in 2003.

