Today, chasing freedom announced rotating quarterly categories for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardholders: Select live entertainment, gas stations and electric vehicle (EV) charging. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from July 1 through September 30, 2023.
This quarter, cardholders can take full advantage of the season by redeeming select live entertainment, gas and electric vehicle charging, said Brent Reinhard, chief executive of Chase Freedom. Whether it’s a road trip to the beach, attending a festival, or cheering on their favorite team at a game, Chase Freedom has our cardholders covered.
From July 1 through September 30, 2023, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardholders can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:
- Select Live Entertainment: Returning for a second consecutive year, cardholders can earn cash while enjoying their favorite musical artists or live sporting events this summer. * Excludes bowling alleys, movie theatres, gaming facilities or purchases from third party vendors.
- Service stations and charging of electric vehicles: Cardholders can increase their cash back earnings when they fill up at the pump or charge their electric vehicle. Excludes truck stops, marinas and petroleum distribution.
For the first time, Chase is expanding its cashback offers to include electric vehicle charging.
“With more than one million electric vehicles expected to be sold in the United States this year, there will be more people than ever looking for ways to charge on the road,” said Peter Muriungi, CEO of Chase. Auto. Chase is committed to environmental sustainability and supporting the growing electric vehicle movement, and this quarter’s cash back offers are helping to make electric vehicles more accessible to our customers so they can get around and enjoy their summer.
Chase gives access to tens of thousands of electric and hybrid vehicles available for sale through local dealerships. Chase is currently the US private-label financier for electric vehicle makers Rivian and Fisker, and last year announced a new EV education center and pilot program for public fast-charging stations at 50 bank branches.
In addition to the 5% spin categories, Freedom Flex cardholders also earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chases Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on restaurants and drugstores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Freedom Flex cardholders also enjoy World Elite Mastercard benefits, including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Shoprunner and more, in addition to priceless experiences.
For more information on participating merchants and how to activate the Freedom Third Quarter Category Offer and Freedom Flexs, visit Chase.com/Freedom Or Chase.com/FreedomFlex from June 15, 2023.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. commercial and consumer banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading U.S.-based financial services company with $3.7 trillion in assets and operations around the world. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and 5.7 million small businesses, with a wide range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business lending and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, visit hunting.com.
