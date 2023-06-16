Top 5 Bollywood stocks to watch in 2023

Bollywood is the largest film industry in the world in terms of the number of films produced and has always been a subject of fascination for people all over the world. The glitzy, glamorous and larger than life narratives of Bollywood films have captured the hearts of millions.

While many are aware of the huge box office numbers generated by these films, not everyone knows that there are several publicly traded Bollywood stocks for investors to keep an eye on. In this article, we will discuss Bollywood stocks that traders should watch closely.

Consulting Industries Ltd.

Tips Industries Ltd., founded in 1975, is one of the largest production houses in the country. The company has produced hit films such as Hindustani Raja, Azab Prem Ki Ghazab KahaniAnd Race. Tips Industries has earned a reputation for its high-quality content and gained immense popularity among the masses.

At the time of writing, the company has a market capitalization of around 2,800 crores with the shares trading around 200 levels. The action which has remained subdued for most of the past two decades saw the stock rise at the end of 2020. In April 2021 the stock closed at 446.50 and reached 1500 levels, an increase of over of 263.78%. After that, he opted for a 1:10 stock split in April this year.

Saregama India Ltd.

Saregama India Ltd., a renowned music and film production company, holds an important place in the history of Bollywood. With a rich library of music, Saregama has entertained generations of moviegoers. He also published the hugely popular Saregama Caravanwhich provides a permanent library of the best Bollywood songs.

A few years ago, the company also announced Yoodlee Movieswho produced thought-provoking cinema in Shaman Bahar And Bahut Hua Samman. The company has adapted well to the digital age by partnering with major music streaming platforms.

With a market capitalization of over 6,700 crores, it is one of the largest entertainment companies in the country. The stock has also seen a similar rise in recent years, delivering multi-bagger returns for investors. From 30-40 levels in May 2020 to 375-400 levels in May 2023, a return of over 1100%.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.

Multimedia Bodhi Tree Ltd., known for its outstanding content in the television and digital space, has made its mark in the entertainment industry in a short time. The company has produced popular shows like marzi and the hugely popular class on Netflix. Bodhi Trees focuses on storytelling and engaging tales resonated well with audiences.

With a market capitalization of around 250 crores, Bodhi Tree Multimedia is one of the smaller names on this list. However, it has delivered the best returns over the past year, with the company’s shares rising over 450%.

Prime Focus Ltd.

Prime Focus Ltd., one of the world’s leading visual entertainment services companies, has contributed its expertise to numerous Bollywood and Hollywood blockbusters. The company has been involved in post-production and visual effects for movies like Tenet, First Man, Inception and Padmaavat. Prime Focus has established itself as a trusted partner for filmmakers, delivering cutting-edge technology and creative solutions.

With a market capitalization of over 3,000 crores, it is one of the largest entertainment stocks listed on Indian stock exchanges. Over the past year, the company’s shares have risen more than 50%.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Balaji TV Movies Ltd., founded by the famous Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor, has been at the forefront of Indian television and film production. Many of us may have grown up watching popular company-produced TV shows like Because the mother-in-law is always the daughter-in-law And Kasautii Zindagii Kay,. The company also has a nice portfolio of movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala and The Dirty Picture.

Balaji Telefilms has established a strong presence in the industry and enjoys a market capitalization of over 400 crore. However, the stock did not experience similar upward momentum as the other stocks mentioned above. The stock is down about 4% in the past year.

So here are some of the stocks that are very prominent in the Indian entertainment industry. There are several other stocks that investors can check out in the space, such as Shemaaro Ent, Eros InternationalAnd Media Matrix. But before you invest, you need to make sure that you familiarize yourself with all aspects of the fundamentals of the business.

Disclaimer: Benzinga India does not provide financial advice. The above article is for educational purposes only.

Editor’s note: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in the writing of this story.