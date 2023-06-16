MVCC appoints new hires, employee title changes and promotions







Job



THURSDAY,

June 15, 2023

10:00 p.m.

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College announced new appointments, employee title changes and promotions, as approved by the Board of Trustees at its May 22 meeting: Corinne Wilson moved from staff accountant to assistant bursar in the finance office. She will be responsible for daily querying and verifying all student accounts for billing charges and miscellaneous funding/attribution errors, balances due and negative balance irregularities. Wilson will ensure that credited and uncredited course actions are consistent with student accounts receivable fees. She has a long career in the accounting field, serving as assistant treasurer for the Dolgeville Central School District and senior account clerk for the Herkimer County Department of Social Services. She holds associate degrees in business accounting and business administration from SUNY Rockland Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Qamar Fahmi has been appointed to the grant-funded position of Workforce Development Coordinator in the Office of the President. She will be responsible for meeting regional workforce development needs by coordinating the development and delivery of educational programs. Fahmi holds an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from MVCC and a Bachelor of Business Administration from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Stephen Warzala has been appointed to the grant-funded position of Workforce Development Coordinator in the President’s Office. He has extensive work experience in the field of computer programming, having held senior program manager positions for Quanterion Solutions Inc.; program director for the Rome Air Development Center; and director, program manager for Syracuse University. Warzala was also president and technical marketing consultant for Warzala Associates. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Utica.

Holly Doty has been appointed to the position of Director of Student Records and Enrollment. She will provide oversight and management of the maintenance and integrity of all student academic records, all areas of student registration. and recording and reporting of grades, transcript evaluations, reporting of information, and compliance with the regulations of the Education Rights and Family Privacy Act (FERPA). Doty was most recently Director of the University of Utica’s Online and Extension Campus and has several years of experience at the SUNY Cortland Enrollment Office, where she rose to the position of Acting Registrar. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education and reading as well as a master’s degree in elementary education from SUNY Cortland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/mvcc-names-new-hires-employee-title-changes-and-promotions,184266 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos