5 Best “Chand” Songs Bollywood Gave Us





Bollywood romance has its own distinct flavor that has had a significant impact on our lives. One thing that has always been part of the romance in movies is the Moon. Nothing is more beautiful and lyrical than a full moon on a starry night. Indian writers have always been obsessed with chand, chandrama to describe love or something that spells out beauty. So here is a list of Bollywood songs on the moon. Chand Chupa Badal Mein Sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and written by Mehboob, the song featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in the lead roles. It was a part of movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The song will make you feel the amazing splendor and enchanting aura of the full moon. Yoon Shabnami Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, the song was sung by Parthiv Gohil and composed by Monty Sharma. The song was part of the film Saawariya and featured people celebrating Eid. Yoon Shabnami received positive responses from fans. Chand Sifarich The romantic tune featuring Kajol and Aamir Khan was an upbeat song that oscillates between flirtation, passion, ferocity and a determined desire to die for love. It’s either the melody of the song or the hiss of Shaan that will refuse to leave your mind once you hear this composition by Jatin-Lalit. Chaudhvin Ka Chand Speaking of Bollywood’s love for the moon, how can we forget this iconic retro track? The voice of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi and the lyrics of Shakeel Badayuani made this song memorable. Ye Chand Sa Raushan Chehra Starring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, the song was part of the film Kashmir Ki Kali. Sung by Mohammed Rafi and music by OP Nayyar, the song was a big hit. It depicts Shammi Kapoor calling Sharmilas’ face as beautiful as the moon.

