French actor Gérard Depardieu will auction an art collection including works by Rodin and Duchamp





The 74-year-old Golden Globe winner is facing a string of sexual abuse allegations dating back two decades. The collection includes works by Rodin, Duchamp and Germaine Richier

Arguably France’s best-known living actor, Gérard Depardieu, will put 250 works from his 20th-century art collection up for sale at the Hôtel Drouot in Paris at the end of September. The Golden Globe winner, who is facing a series of harassment allegations, is expected to sell a large part of his collection, which is expected to fetch between 3 and 5 million. The collection includes bronzes by Rodin, the artist he played in a film alongside Isabelle Adjani, five works by Calder and a painting by Hans Hartung, among others. David Nordmann, Ader’s auctioneer, said during the presentation of the sale on Thursday that Depardieu wanted to “lighten his burden a bit”. “These are works of art which, at home, are stacked next to each other. In fact, he likes to play with this stacking because none of Gérard Depardieu’s works are hung on the wall. It is therefore a very unusual thing,” Nordmann said. added. Depardieu, who made more than 250 films over a career spanning six decades, was accused of sexual violence by 13 people in April. The alleged incidents were allegedly committed on 11 shoots between 2004 and 2022 The 74-year-old is also being investigated on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting an actress in 2018. He denies the allegations. The auctioneer said he hopes people will distinguish between the charges and the quality of the collection. “I hope people will make a clear distinction between the (legal) timeliness and the quality of this collection,” Nordmann said.

