Hollywood’s top talent scout wants Washington’s Brain Trust

It turns out that the group of writers a Beltway-based agent might encounter (residing disproportionately but not uniformly in the Capital Region) are attractive for things beyond the scoop of the minute. Between Crises, book authors from the DC think tank and the journalistic worlds, go long on the sorts of historical curiosities and lost real-life characters that generate a ton of content in the age of streaming and podcasts.

On the industry side of the equation: It’s all about gigantism. WME, where Ross Yoon directors Gail Ross and Howard Yoon are now partners, is part of Endeavour, the publicly traded entertainment giant headed by legendary superagent Ari Emanuel.

In addition to its sports and entertainment properties (Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Professional Bull Riders) and media (Asylum Entertainment Group, the unscripted television company whose brands are behind things like TNT Shaq Life and AMC Eli Roths History of Horror) the conglomerate remains strong in its original mission of representing talent. The WM in WME stands for William Morris, the venerable company whose client list ranges from movie stars and pop musicians to TV presenters, podcasters and loudspeaker circuit staples.

The business logic of having all of these properties under one roof is that it’s much easier to turn one cultural product into another profit line, or three. If one of their artists wants to do a book, there’s someone in-house who can sell it. If this book has the makings of a movie, there’s someone whose Rolodex contains just the right names. And if the writer behind the film is willing to become a talking head on TV, you get the idea. (A few years ago, WME also bought the speakers bureau from the Harry Walker agency, in case our talking head wanted to hire itself out for corporate events.)

In this context, the Washington side of the acquisition looks different: it’s more than just a collection of newsies, think tank enthusiasts and political memoirists, people whose books sometimes hit big but more often occupy the not particularly remunerative intermediate rungs of the world of books. Rather, it looks like a broad and diverse array of industry-favorite product IP, those building blocks of tomorrow’s streaming series and podcast sensations.

It’s an IP supply chain, said Larry Weissman, a Brooklyn-based agent who works with a similar roster of writers but has kept his agency independent. You buy an IP provider.

Ross, a lawyer before she took out her agent shingle a few decades ago, said that in just her first week at the biggest firm, she attended meetings with colleagues looking for ways to transforming her clients’ ideas into areas other than books where she hadn’t had much prior expertise. Of course, writers can always get in touch with other agents who handle film or television rights, but having them in the same meeting is convenient. It also means there are now people dedicated to thinking about ways to further monetize a seeker’s passion project who might not have thought of synergy when they sat down to working on this non-best selling book.

Part of what I talked to people around me when we were exploring this was that I was sort of an ambassador in Washington on behalf of the whole company and I was looking to call this IP, or we can call that talent, she told me. It’s just this thriving ecosystem of people talking to each other.

Belt culture has profound implications for the rest of society and inspires much thought and scrutiny and leads to numerous book releases, said Jay Mandel, who runs WME’s book business. So having boots on the pitch, there would clearly be an advantage to that.

The Ross agency was actually not the first example of a DC talent rep being acquired by a big fish in the entertainment industry. The Rafe Sagalyns agency, which represents daring Beltway writers like David Ignatius and Eugene Robinson, became part of the massive CAA agency last year, after merging a few years earlier with another Hollywood-based firm ICM. . As with WME’s move to Washington, the acquisition did not significantly change the types of writers represented by the company, but offered a faster route from one medium to another.

The third of Hollywood’s three big talent shops, United Talent Agency, doesn’t have a DC outfit but hosts a glittering annual party before the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, a sign of its interest in showing off its muscles in front of a Washington audience. (The company represents a slew of TV journalists; its final night attracted both then-CNN boss Chris Licht and recently fired famed anchor Don Lemon.)

There’s also been corporate interest in Javelin, the high-profile Alexandria boutique founded by a pair of GOP political veterans who originally made a name for themselves representing conservatives but have since expanded their reach. list to include top journalists and bipartisan Beltway notables. Keith Urbahn, one of the company’s executives, said that in his case, it was easy to walk away: We wanted to be independent, he said. There aren’t many benefits, especially when you’re still building something.

Ironically, the Washington acquisitions come as Beltway-themed books are in the tank after furious Trump-era sales. Books on Joe Biden and his administration have been slow to come and slower to sell. Washington’s only book vaguely about the most recent New York Times The bestseller list is by Utah congressman turned Fox commentator Jason Chaffetz. Conventional wisdom dictates that America’s book buyers, moviegoers and TV broadcasters want to get away from it all, not the reports from the front lines of our national uproar.

But I think that misunderstands the universe of writers congregating around Beltway-focused agents or the types of intellectual property most sought after by the biggest spenders elsewhere in the media and entertainment industry in the 21st century.

From a spinoff perspective, the industry is less interested in what Washington-type writers produce in the face of big news than in what that same demographic creates between news cycles: history books, biographies, arguments about ideas. Ross Yoons’ cadre of clients is actually pretty thin on partisan screeds, senatorial vanity books, or even short-lived Bob Woodwards-style scoop thrills.

On the other hand, it’s a long list of storytelling, which has produced its share of bestsellers and spin-offs: the Netflix series Self-Made, about entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker, was based on a book of Ross Yoon’s client, ALelia. Bundles, a longtime ABC News executive. Another client, Kate Andersen Brower, wrote The House, about the White House, currently being adapted into a television series by Shonda Rhimes. And this summer, Christopher Nolan’s big movie about Robert Oppenheimer is inspired by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwins American Prometheus, that Ross sold years ago.

A book by Ross client Christian Cooper, the Black Central Park ornithologist whose racially charged 2020 encounter with a dog walker went viral, was dropped this week. The TV people are working on it right now, she told me.

Which is fair to say that it’s not entirely scoopy about who is currently in power.

For WME’s book industry, serious non-fiction was a relative weak point. So it was a fairly intuitive purchase, no matter where the company was based. (About 35% of their current writers are in the capital, according to Yoon.)

We have a business entirely based on intellectual property, from books to movies and television in Los Angeles, said Mandel, a longtime friend of Ross’s before they spent nine months negotiating the acquisition. There are supposedly rules about what can or cannot work, certain types of protagonists, or certain historical eras or certain components of culture. These rules disappear when something great comes up. It’s not so much about trend lines as it is about confidence. I believe her.

Yoon says he thinks an agency in DC might have an easier time taking the national pulse than one in New York, where nearly all the top book agents do their business. They are two bubbles, he told me. But they are a bigger bubble. Both partners say they have been assured that they will continue to follow their own tastes despite being part of a much bigger company, which is to say there are no favors particular for that random power broker who might be able to pull the strings for another corner of the corporate empire.

For Ross, who has worked with writers in Washington for more than 35 years, the idea of ​​being part of a famous Hollywood company is quite a change. A double major in history and Spanish who went to law school before realizing big business wasn’t for her, she made her way to industry via a legal colleague who worked for a group of DC writers. At the time, a lot of writers didn’t have much representation and found themselves baffled by book deals. Ross developed an expertise in reading them, which led to writing them, portraying the writers as a kind of fringe.

It was not until after 2000 that she actually established an agency, although she also continued to practice law. She hired Yoon, who worked for her at her law firm, and then made him her partner about a decade ago. I first met them at a happy hour for their writers at a second-floor bar above U Street not long after. It wasn’t the kind of place you could imagine spotting a master of the universe like Ari Emanuel. Ross says the lo-fi vibe will continue, though there’s a much fancier launch party for the WME fusion this fall.

Meanwhile, Ross says she’s getting to know a range of clients whose expertise might have confused her a few years ago. One of her missions: she is part of a committee on opinion leaders and the means of transforming their intellectual property into a product. We represent a lot of them, she said. Whether it’s journalists who know their pace better than anyone else or experts in their field. It’s about talking about possibilities.