Summertide, Pride events scheduled this weekend

A variety of events are planned for this weekend on the northern Olympic Peninsula.

• Summer Solstice Art Festival will mark the longest day of the year on Saturday at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center.

The free, family-friendly event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the center at 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The outdoor festival will include live music, lawn games, nature art stations, poetry readings and local food and drink vendors. The event marks the annual change of sculptures for the outdoor exhibition. Six new artwork installations have been added to Webster’s Woods Sculpture Park as part of ‘Under the Canopy’.

Poetry in the Park features a selection of 20 original poems new this year that will be displayed on billboards across the woods for a year.

Clallam County Poet Laureate Jaiden Dokken will give a brief introduction to begin the poetry reading at 1 p.m.

Attendees can also enjoy live music from the meadow stage.

For more information, see www.pafac.org.

• Hollywood Water — A Drag/Burlesque Tribute to the Golden Age will be presented at Studio Bob at 8 p.m. tonight.

Tickets are $20 for the show at the studio at 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the show, which is only open to those 18 and older.

Advance tickets are available at https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLCKKEJ3MEVKX/checkout/KMSR3I227SWKWYR5ESWEZV2N .

• Organist Manuel Piazza will perform at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Angeles at 7 p.m. tonight.

The concert at the church at 301 E. Lopez Ave. in Port Angeles is free and open to the public. Funds donated will benefit the American Guild of Organists Olympic Peninsula Chapter Scholarship Fund.

• Sequim Pride Weekenda celebration of the LGBTQIA community that began Thursday, continues through Saturday.

At 6 p.m. tonight, a Pride ceremony is scheduled for the Sequim Civic Center Square, 152 W. Cedar St. The ceremony will feature speakers from the community, including Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias, and Sequim City Council member Vicki Lowe. After the ceremony, a pride parade will take place on Washington Street, beginning and ending in the plaza.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Sequim Farmers & Artisans Market (in the Sequim Civic Center Square, 152 W. Cedar St.) will host Pride Market Day, featuring a poetry reading by Clallam County Poet Laureate Jaiden Dokken and a Pride flag reveal.

For more information, visit instagram.com/sequimpride or write to [email protected].

• GAYLA, a formal alternate ballroom dance, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church social hall at Seventh and Laurel streets in Port Angeles.

The program presented by Social Norm’s is open to all ages in middle school and above. There is no cost to attend. GAYLA is a drug and alcohol free event.

To learn more about First United Methodist Church’s Social Standards, see the Facebook page.

• The Olympic Theater Arts production of “The Nerd” continues with performances at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for students and can be purchased at www.olympictheatrearts.org.

• Buzz Rogowski will perform from 5-7pm today at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Renegade will perform from 5-8 p.m. today at the Port Townsend Brewing Company, 330 10th St., Port Townsend. No entry fee, place 21+.

• Ling Hui’s Voyage Dance Concert will be played at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wheeler Theater in Fort Worden, 200 Battery Way.

General admission is $20. Admission for students (18 and under) is $15. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Advance tickets are available at the Port Townsend Food Co-op.

• Community dance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Brigid’s Loft, 647 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Laramie Smith will call the square and counter sets.

The music will be performed by the Luddite Ramblers.

Admission is $10 per person, $20 per family.

• Gerry Sherman will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Queens and Aces will perform from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Naval Elks Lodge, 131 E. First St., Port Angeles. Admission is $12 per person, $10 for Elks members.

• Book sale organized by the Friends of the Port Townsend Library will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Port Townsend Community Center, 620 Tyler St.

The sale includes fiction and non-fiction books, CDs and DVDs. Adult books are $2 and children’s books are $1; from 1 p.m. until closing, a bag of books is $5.

Produces sales support programs at the Port Townsend Public Library.

For more information, visit www.friendsofttlibrary.org.

• Strait turners will host Jim Westmoreland to discuss segmented labor at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road.

Westmoreland’s presentation is part of a meeting of the Strait Turners Woodturning Club.

The meeting is aimed at turners of all levels and those wishing to learn the hobby are welcome.

• Olympic UFO will examine “UFO Bomb: Are We Past the Tipping Point for Non-Human Intelligence Disclosure?” at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The group will meet at the Unity Center in Port Townsend, 3198 San Juan Ave.

The discussion will center on recent revelations by David Grusch, a former US intelligence officer.

A small donation is requested to help cover the cost of the venue.

For more information, call Morgan at 360-670-4213 or email [email protected].

• Community dance. Laramie Smith will call the square and contra sets at a community dance at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brigid’s Loft, 647 Washington St.

The music will be performed by the Luddite Ramblers.

Admission is $10 per person, $20 per family.

• Hot Rods and Hot Dogs will be hosted by Peninsula Dream Machines from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Father’s Day, at the old Fairview Elementary School, 166 Lake Farm Road, Port Angeles.

The Car Show and Shine will include free hot dogs and water; incoming vehicles must arrive by 10:00 a.m.

Donations will be accepted and proceeds will be donated to local charities.

For more information, call Patti Morris at 360-461-9008 or email [email protected].

• Clam fishing at Fort Flagler will be presented by Michael Zimmerman and Harry Louch at 10 a.m. Sunday in a free class sponsored by the Friends of Fort Flagler.

Participants will meet in the Lower Campground in front of the Beachcomber Cafe, 1321 Flagler Campground Road.

Zimmerman and Louch, former state park rangers, will discuss how to identify local seashells, read a tide table, common harvesting tools and how to use them.

Participants should bring a #2 long-handled shovel, tine garden scraper, gloves, and a medium-sized bucket. Buckets cannot be shared. Each digger must have his own container.

Each participant must have a state fishing license, except for Washington residents under 16 or over 69.

Participants must register at www.eventbrite.com.





