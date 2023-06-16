Santa Anita’s Hollywood Meet ends with 4 stakes races – San Gabriel Valley Tribune





SANTA ANITA OFFICERS Until Thursday JOCKEYS / VICTORIES Juan Hernandez / 35 Ramón Vazquez / 22 Umberto Rispoli / 20 Hector Berrios / 18 Two tied / 16 COACHES / VICTORIES Philippe Damato / 14 Doug ONeill / 13 Peter Miller / 12 Three tied / 11 WEEKEND STAKES (SANTA ANITA) SATURDAY $100,000 Fasig-Tipton Futurity, 2 years, 5 stages $100,000 Fasig-Tipton Debutante, 2-year-old fillies, 5 furlongs Sunday $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Level III, ages 3+, 1 mile (turf) $100,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes, fillies and mares, 3 years and over, 1 mile (turf) ON THE SCOPE Santa Anita track announcer Frank Mirahmadi has also hosted races at Hialeah, Turf Paradise, Louisiana Downs, Oaklawn Park, Monmouth Park, Golden Gate Fields and Aqueduct since beginning his full-time career in 1996. Hell can add Saratoga to that list this summer when he takes over from John Imbriale at the historic site. When Saratoga calls, there is only one answer. It is indeed yes and thank you. Those are the three words that come out, he says. I’m obviously very excited about this. It’s an incredible opportunity. The Hollywood Meet at Santa Anita wraps up Sunday with the $100,000 Grade III San Juan Capistrano at the 1-mile marathon distance on grass. There will be a mandatory Rainbow 6 jackpot payout on the closing day. The carry pool entering the Friday 10-race card is $192,461. The race for the head coach of the meet will be decided. Going into Friday, Philip DAmato held a one-win advantage (14-13) over Doug ONeill, with Peter Miller just a win away. Three coaches are tied for fourth with 11 wins. Class I winner American Theorem, seventh in last fall’s Breeders Cup sprint, returns to racing in an allowance race on Friday for trainer George Papaprodromou. The 6-year-old ridgling connections hope to use the race as preparation for the Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes in Del Mar, a race that American Pharoah’s son won last summer on July 29. It’s a little salty, but eventually he was going to need to start, Papaprodromou told the Santa Anita ad. Hell probably needs a run, but hopefully he runs well and is fine from there. Art Wilson

