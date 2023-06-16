Don’t fight the Fed? Which Fed?

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson speaks to a trader before ringing the first trading bell to commemorate the company’s first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 28, 2019 in New York City.

This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.

No rest for the ECB

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.5%, the highest in 22 years, and stressed that he was “not thinking about taking a break”. There is more pain ahead: the ECB has raised inflation expectations and lowered economic growth estimates for this year and next.

The markets appreciated the break

US markets rallied on Thursday as traders digested the Federal Reserve’s rate break and seemed to decide it was a good thing. But European traders did not like the ECB’s rate hike, which sent the pan-European Stoxx 600 index down 0.13%.

Bitcoin trading for everyone?

BlackRock is set to launch a bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Business timing is loaded: The SEC is currently suing Coinbase and Binance, two crypto exchanges, over allegations that cryptocurrency tokens are unregistered securities, despite admitting that bitcoin is not not a title.

Revenue generated by AI

Microsoft shares jumped 3.2% on Thursday to close at a record high of $348.10. Artificial intelligence will bring $10 billion to Microsoft’s revenue every year, Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott has predicted, and investors want a piece of it.

[PRO] Who is lying?

The Federal Reserve said it would likely raise rates further at future meetings and then hold them high for longer. Yet the stock market ignored this. There are two reasons for this, writes CNBC’s Bob Pisani. Either the Fed is lying about rates, or the economic data is lying about a recession.