Entertainment
Don’t fight the Fed? Which Fed?
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson speaks to a trader before ringing the first trading bell to commemorate the company’s first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 28, 2019 in New York City.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images
This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.
What you need to know today
No rest for the ECB
The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.5%, the highest in 22 years, and stressed that he was “not thinking about taking a break”. There is more pain ahead: the ECB has raised inflation expectations and lowered economic growth estimates for this year and next.
The markets appreciated the break
US markets rallied on Thursday as traders digested the Federal Reserve’s rate break and seemed to decide it was a good thing. But European traders did not like the ECB’s rate hike, which sent the pan-European Stoxx 600 index down 0.13%.
Bitcoin trading for everyone?
BlackRock is set to launch a bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Business timing is loaded: The SEC is currently suing Coinbase and Binance, two crypto exchanges, over allegations that cryptocurrency tokens are unregistered securities, despite admitting that bitcoin is not not a title.
Revenue generated by AI
Microsoft shares jumped 3.2% on Thursday to close at a record high of $348.10. Artificial intelligence will bring $10 billion to Microsoft’s revenue every year, Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott has predicted, and investors want a piece of it.
[PRO] Who is lying?
The Federal Reserve said it would likely raise rates further at future meetings and then hold them high for longer. Yet the stock market ignored this. There are two reasons for this, writes CNBC’s Bob Pisani. Either the Fed is lying about rates, or the economic data is lying about a recession.
The bottom line
The markets no longer seem to be fighting the Fed. They ignore the central bank altogether.
THE S&P500 rose 1.22% yesterday, closing at 4,425.84, higher than on March 16, 2022, when the Fed approved its first rate hike since 2018.
It’s as if the markets were thumbing their noses at the Fed: the highest interest rates since 2007? The fastest touring bike in four decades? A jump, but followed by two more increases? Never mind.
Other major indexes also rallied. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.26% and the Nasdaq Compound climbed 1.15%
It is not just the pressure of interest rates that the markets are defying. According to data from the Stock Trader’s Almanac, June is historically a bad month for stocks, in which the Dow Jones typically loses 0.2% and the S&P only gains 0.1%. We are only mid-June, but the Dow is already up 4.4% and the S&P 5.5%.
We have technology to thank for this year’s seemingly tireless stock market rally, and on Thursday the trend continued.
Microsoft, Oracle And Ali Baba jumped at least 3%. In extended trade, Galactic Virgo not to be confused with Virgin Orbit, which recently filed for bankruptcy soared more than 40% after announcing that its first commercial space tourism flight will take off later this month.
Everywhere, gravity is defied. In spaceflight, it is through precise engineering. But in the markets, rational explanations can be lacking, and it can be scary when you’re 10 feet off the ground.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/16/stock-markets-dont-fight-the-fed-what-fed-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bill Gates meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
- “He used the preservatives!” : Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend Petronella Wyatt claims…
- Don’t fight the Fed? Which Fed?
- ESPN ranks the best college football teams of each decade
- Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Wears 2002 Oscars Dress: Photo
- The EU-Angola Sustainable Investment Facilitation Agreement moves towards approval
- Genomic Medicine: The Next Wave?
- US still awaiting Swedish NATO membership in July: Ambassador
- President Joko Widodo announces when Eid al-Adha holiday 2023, Muhammadiyah proposes to be two days?
- US Open 2023: forward for the second round
- Santa Anita’s Hollywood Meet ends with 4 stakes races – San Gabriel Valley Tribune
- Google Domains shuts down after assets sold to Squarespace