Mayoori Kango is a former Indian actress from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. She has acted in several films, mainly in Bollywood. In 2019, she joined Google India as an agency responsible for Indian industry.[1]

Acting career [ edit ]

While visiting her mother in Mumbai, she came into contact with director Saeed Akhtar Mirza, who offered her the role of the female protagonist in his film. Naseem (1995), a Bollywood film based on the demolition of Babri Masjid. She initially declined the offer because she had to sit for the HSC board exams. But later, after some discussions with the director, accepted the role.[2]

Mahesh Bhatt was impressed with his performance and offered him the lead role in his next film Dad says (1996). Although the film was not a critical or commercial success, his acting received generally positive reviews. She was then seen in films like betaabi (1997), Hogi pyar ki jeet (1999) and Badal (2000). She went on television appearing in soap operas Dollar Bahu (2001) and Karishma – Miracles of Fate (2003) where she played Karishma Kapoor’s daughter.

Private life [ edit ]

Kango completed his education at Saint Francis De Sales in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and studied at Deogiri College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Her mother is a famous theater actress, which sparked her interest in acting.

She married an NRI named Aditya Dhillon on December 28, 2003, at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.[3][4][5] They had a son in 2011.

She then moved to New York with her husband and earned an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Baruch College Zicklin School of Business. She was previously Managing Director of Performics, a leading digital media agency part of the French group Publicis. Currently,[when?] she works as an industry manager for Google India.[6]

Filmography [ edit ]

Movie [ edit ]

Music Videos [ edit ]

Year Title Artists) Ref. 1997 Ram Ratan Dhan Payo [16]

Television [ edit ]

Theater [ edit ]

Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein… Zarina Khanna[21][22]

