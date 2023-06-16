Principled, Gifted, Committed: Politicians and Actors Salute Glenda Jackson | Glenda Jackson

Tributes have been paid by the world of arts and politics to Glenda Jackson, the Oscar-winning actress turned Labor MP, who died aged 87.

Keir Starmer said: I was very sad to learn of Glenda Jacksons passing. It leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled. She has played many roles with great distinction, passion and commitment.

From award-winning actress to activist and campaigner, Labor MP and Government Minister, Glenda Jackson has always fought for human rights and social justice. As a fellow MP for North London, I know how much she was loved and respected by her constituents.

The Labor leader touched on her appearance on Morecambe and Wise as Cleopatra with a play on her line: All men are fools, and what makes them so beautiful is having a beauty like the one you I have.

He said: Of course no tribute to Glenda could fail to mention her role as Cleopatra in the most famous and beloved of all Morecambe and Wise sketches. We will never see a talent like the one she has again.

Rishi Sunaks’ spokesperson said: His thoughts are with his friends and family at this time, but I’m sure we’ll have more to say.

Other actors also paid tribute to Jackson. Mia Farrow called her a magnificent actress, adding: She was also a powerful voice for her district and country in parliament. She couldn’t have been clearer about Margaret Thatcher.

Jane Horrocks said on Twitter that Jackson had taken on incredible challenges both in politics and as an actor. Never defeated, always strong. A lion.

Cary Elwes said he was fascinated by her performance as Elizabeth I in the 1971 film Mary, Queen of Scots. He tweeted: She made my pulse race.

Laura Farris, the Conservative MP for Newbury, paid tribute to her former local MP on Twitter: We weren’t in the same party, but Glenda was once my local MP. Double Oscar winner, Labor MP and cabinet minister, who lit up the Old Vic as King Lear aged 80.

David Lammy, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, tweeted: Very sad to hear that the wonderful Glenda Jackson has passed away. I enjoyed working with her during her tenure in Parliament. She was a principled activist for the arts and social justice and always down to earth, fearless, outspoken and hardworking at heart.

Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, remembers working for Jackson in her twenties before joining parliament a decade later. She said: She was always incredibly kind and supportive of me. I will also remember his cutting humor, his general disregard for most things, while smoking.