



Jackson had a second political career as a British lawmaker before an acclaimed return to stage and screen at the end of his life.

LONDON, UK Glenda Jackson, a two-time Oscar-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker before an acclaimed return to stage and screen, has died aged 87. Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died at her London home on Thursday after a short illness. He said she recently wrapped filming The Great Escaper, in which she co-starred with 90-year-old Michael Caine. Born into a working-class family in 1936 in Birkhenhead, North West England, Jackson trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company where she starred in the cutting edge drama Marat/Sade directed by Peter Brook and became one of Britain’s biggest stars of the 60s and 70s, winning two Oscars, for Women in Love in 1971 and A Class Touch” in 1974. On television, she won two Emmy Awards in 1972 for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth R., and secured a place in British pop culture history by portraying Cleopatra in a classic sketch on “The Morecambe & Wise Show” in 1971. All men are fools, she proclaimed in what became a famous one-liner, “and what makes them so is seeing beauty as that I have. In her 50s, Jackson ventured into politics, winning elections to Parliament in 1992. She spent 23 years as a Labor Party legislator, serving as Minister for Transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s first government in 1997 . She found herself at odds with Blair during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. She said Blair’s decision to enter the US-led war without United Nations authorization had left her deeply, deeply ashamed. The victims will be as they always are, women, children, the elderly, she told The Associated Press ahead of the invasion. Jackson’s blunt and outspoken manner continued throughout his political career and may have helped prevent him from rising to high government office. After the death of former Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 2013, she shunned politeness to the dead to protest in Parliament against the heinous social, economic and spiritual damage done to this country by the late leader. Jackson returned to acting after leaving Parliament in 2015 and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare’s King Lear. It opened at London’s Old Vic in 2016 and later performed on Broadway. She had her first film role in a quarter century in the 2019 film Elizabeth is Missing. Jackson won a BAFTA award, Britain’s equivalent of an Oscar, for her performance as a woman with Alzheimer’s trying to solve a mystery. Labor Party leader Keir Starmer said Jackson leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled. She has played many roles with great distinction, passion and commitment,” he said. From award-winning actress to activist and campaigner, Labor MP and Government Minister, Glenda Jackson has always fought for human rights and social justice. Tulip Siddiq, Jackson’s successor as Labor lawmaker for the London seat of Hampstead and Kilburn, said she was devastated to hear of my predecessor Glenda Jackson’s death. A formidable politician, an incredible actress and a mentor who supported me a lot. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you, Glenda,” Siddiq wrote on Twitter. Jackson is survived by his son, Dan Hodges. An earlier version of this story gave incorrect dates for Jackson’s Oscar wins. It was 1971 and 1974, not 1970 and 1973.

